Sakamoto Days Episode 3: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode, ‘Vs. Son Hee and Bacho,’ introduced Lu Shaotang, a skilled martial artist from a mafia family. Her backstory revealed her upbringing amidst a criminal environment. The episode followed Lu’s lively and often argumentative interactions with Shin.

Meanwhile, Taro Sakamoto’s motivations were also explored. As his past was revealed, viewers witnessed him quit his job as an assassin and promise his wife to save lives as a form of redemption for his violent past.

Sakamoto Days Episode 3 will see Lu join Sakamoto Store after they defeat the twin assassins Son Hee and Bacho while safeguarding her precious heirloom. The episode will also see Nagumo, Sakamoto’s former assassin colleague, be introduced.

He will inform him of a massive 10-billion-yen bounty placed on his head. With assassins targeting him at every turn, Sakamoto faces an awkward challenge—spending time at an amusement park with his family.

Titled ‘Welcome to Sugar Park!,’ Sakamoto Days Episode 3 will be released on Saturday, January 25, 2024, at 11 pm JST. While international fans can watch the episode on this date, the exact release time will vary depending on their region.

In Japan, it will air on multiple networks, including Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, Setouichi TV, Aichi TV, Hokkaido TV, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting. Additionally, BS TV Tokyo will broadcast it on January 20, 2024, at midnight JST. International viewers can stream the English-subtitled version on Netflix, and Japan-based fans can access it on ABEMA. Availability may vary by region.

