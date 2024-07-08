Shoshimin Episode 2: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot & More

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Shoshimin anime.

Shoshimin Episode 1 finally premiered on July 7, 2024, amidst much anticipation from the fans. The series is based on the Japanese mystery novel series written by Honobu Yonezawa. Episode 1 introduced us to the main characters, Jogoro Kobato and Yuki Osanai.

The manga adaptation of the first novel was serialized way back in 2007 and the second novel was serialized in 2010. The series is being produced by Studio Lapin Track who have also done shows like Undead Girl Murde Farce and Sarazanmai.

Here’s everything you need to know about Shoshimin Episode 2.

Shoshimin Episode 2 release date and time

Shoshimin Episode 2 will be released on July 14, 2024, at 6:30 am JST (Japanese Standard Time). The time of release will vary as per the viewer and the time zone they are located in. Here’s a look at some of the time zones in which Shoshimin Episode 2 will be released.

2:30 pm (PT) - July 13, 2024

5:30 pm (ET) - July 13, 2024

11:30 pm (CET) - July 13, 2024

Where to watch Shoshimin Episode 2?

Shoshimin Episode 2 will be available on BS Asahi and ANN (TV Asahi) in Japan. For international viewers, the series will be available on Crunchyroll.

Shoshimin Episode 2 will also be available on Ani-One, Aniplus TV, and Bahamut Anime.

Shoshimin Episode 1 recap

Shoshimin Episode 1, titled ‘Sheep Costume’ introduced us to the main characters, Jogoro Kobato and Yuki Osanai. The two are high school students at Funato High and share their love for sweets.

As the episode continues, the pair are headed to buy some limited-edition strawberry tarts when they get involved in the case of a stolen pochette. After a little digging, Jogoro finds out who the culprit is.

The pair who wanted to lead ordinary lives are amused by the situation they find themselves in. As they just make it in time to collect the remaining two tarts, someone ruins it right before them.

Shoshimin Episode 2 plot

Episode 1 of the series is adapted from Chapter 1 and Part 1 of Chapter 2. So we expect to see the remaining parts of Chapter 2 be adapted in Shoshimin Episode 2. A distraught Yuki skips school while Jogoro’s detective skills will come in handy once again.

The series is directed by Mamoru Kanbe, who has also worked on shows like Elfen Lied, Sound of the Sky, Kimi to Bou, and The Promised Neverland. Atsushi Saito, who has also done Love Live! Superstar! is designing the characters.

Toshiya Ono is writing the scripts, while music is being composed by Takahiro Obata. Eve who has also worked on Jujutsu Kaisen, performs the opening theme for the anime, titled ‘Sweet Memory’.

Shoshimin Episode 2 is all set to release on July 14, 2024, in Japan, and will be streaming on Crunchyroll.

