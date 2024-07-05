Shoshimin Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot & More

Shoshimin Series, based on the Japanese mystery novel series, has finally gotten its much-awaited anime adaptation. The original novel series was written by Honobu Yonezawa and published way back in 2004.

The manga adaptation of the first novel was serialized in 2004, and the second novel in 2011. The anime television series is being produced by Lapin Track. Studio Lapin Track has also done shows like Sarazamai and Undead Girl Murde Frace.

As of April 2024, 5 volumes of the series have been released. Here’s everything you need to know about Shoshimin Episode 1.

Shoshimin Episode 1 Release Date and Time

Shoshmin Episode 1 is all set to release on July 7, 2024, as per the anime’s official website and social media accounts. The time of release will vary as per the viewer and their respective time zones. Here’s a look at some of the timezones in which Shoshimin Episode 1 will be released.

6:30 am (JST) - July 7, 2024

2:30 pm (PT) - July 6, 2024

5:30 pm (ET) - July 6, 2024

Where to Watch Shoshimin Episode 1?

Shoshimin Episode 1 will be broadcast on BS Asahi, and ANN (TV Asahi), among others in Japan. For international viewers, the series will be available on Crunchyroll.

The series will also be available on other networks like Ani-One Aniplus TV and Bahamut Anime.

Shoshimin Episode 1 Plot

The series revolves around the main characters Jōgorō Kobato and Yuki Osanai and their wish to live an ordinary life. The two of them decide to get into a mutually beneficial relationship but things take a turn for the worse.

As the duo begin their high school, they keep getting caught up in mysteries and disasters. The series is being directed by Mamoru Kanbe, who is best known for his works like Elfen Lied, Sound of the Sky, Kimi to Bou, and The Promised Neverland. Atsushi Saito, who has also done Love Live! Superstar! is designing the characters.

Toshiya Ono is responsible for the scripts, while Takahiro Obata will be composing the music. Eve, who has previously worked on Jujutsu Kaisen will perform the opening theme, ‘Sweet Memory’.

Shoshmin Episode 1 is all set to release on July 7, 2024, and will be available on Crunchyroll. Stay tuned for more information regarding the series.

