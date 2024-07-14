Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Webtoon Set for August 2024 Release; More to Know

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, a webtoon adaptation of the web novel by Daum, is set to release next month. The webtoon follows Jinwoo's son and is a perfect read for fans missing Solo Leveling. Redice Studio, known for their exceptional art, has already listed the series on the ISBN registry. The sequel series is expected to be a thrilling addition to the series.

The webtoon artist for Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is listed as JIN whose other works are currently unknown. It is yet to be revealed which platform Solo Leveling: Ragnarok's webtoon will be released on, though considering the series is also licensed by D&C Media, the webtoon will most likely be published on KakaoPage or KakaoWebtoon, later making its way to other platforms like Piccoma.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok gets a release date

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, the sequel to the popular anime series, is set to release its official webtoon, fueled by increased hype for the series. The upcoming anime season, and the recent game launch has garnered significant mainstream attention.

Via Reddit, the government site representing the National Library of Korea now has an ISBN listing for a webtoon electronic version of Solo Leveling: Ragnarok. The author will be Daul, who wrote the original web novel that the webtoon adapts, and artist JIN from REDICE STUDIO, whose CEO had illustrated the original Solo Leveling manhwa before his passing in 2022. Ragnarok is set to launch on Aug. 1, 2024. The webtoon publishers are D&C Media Co., Ltd. and D&C Webtoon.

The National Library of Korea requires a publisher registration confirmation certificate for any request for an ISBN, a unique identifier used by publishers, booksellers, libraries, and internet retailers. Last year, Kwak Hae-eun, creative director at D&C Webtoon Biz, teased a webtoon adaptation of Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, while also revealing a live-action adaptation is in the works.

A brief about Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling is a South Korean web novel written by Chugong. It was serialized in Kakao's digital comic and fiction platform KakaoPage beginning on July 25, 2016, and was later published by D&C Media under their Papyrus label since November 4, 2016. The novel has been licensed in English by Yen Press.

The story of Solo Leveling follows in a world where hunters must battle deadly monsters to protect mankind from certain annihilation. A notoriously weak hunter named Sung Jinwoo finds himself in a seemingly endless struggle for survival. One day, after narrowly surviving an overwhelmingly powerful double dungeon that nearly wipes out his entire party, a mysterious program called the System chooses him as its sole player and in turn, gives him the unique ability to level up in strength.

This is something no other hunter is able to do, as a hunter's abilities are set once they awaken. Jinwoo then sets out on a journey as he fights against all kinds of enemies, both man and monster, to discover the secrets of the dungeons and the true source of his powers.

He soon discovers that he has been chosen to inherit the position of Shadow Monarch, essentially turning him into an immortal necromancer who has absolute rule over the dead. He is the only Monarch who fights to save humanity, as the other Monarchs are all trying to kill him and wipe out the humans.

The story of Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is set after the events of Solo Leveling, the side story acts as a prelude. Sung Su-ho, the son of Sung Jin-woo and Cha Hae-in, inherited his father's powers as the Shadow Monarch. However, his powers and memories were locked as a child, so he can have a normal life. But when Gates started to open up around Earth again during his third year of university, Su-ho is chosen as a Player by the System. Therefore, Su-ho must become a Hunter in order to face the new threat that is related to his parents' disappearance.

The release dates provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

