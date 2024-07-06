Solo Leveling Season 2: Arise From The Shadow Unveils New Trailer At Anime Expo 2024

At Anime Expo 2024, Crunchyroll shared a teaser promotional video for Solo Leveling Season 2: Arise From The Shadow during its panel. The sequel for the first season was confirmed after the end of Season 1.

Details regarding an official release window have not been released as of yet. The series is based on the South Korean web novel written by Chugong. A webtoon adaptation was serialized in 2018.

A-1 Pictures produced the anime, which aired from January to March 2024. Here’s everything else you need to know about Solo Leveling Season 2: Arise From The Shadow.

Solo Leveling Season 2: Arise From The Shadow Trailer

During the expo, the official staff, including voice actors Taito Ban (Japanese) and Aleks Le (English), released the official teaser trailer. In the trailer, we can see Sung Jin-Woo, the protagonist, and Baruka sharing the spotlight.

We also got to see the shadow army and the Shadow Monarch fighting against Baruka. The trailer did not reveal a release window but did mention that Season 2 is coming soon. Details about the staff and cast were also revealed.

The trailer also featured the soundtrack, titled "4eVR," by Hiroyuki Sawano.

Solo Leveling Season 2: Arise From The Shadow Plot

Solo Leveling Season 1 covered up to 45 chapters from the manhwa, which concluded with Job Change Arc. In the trailer, we did see Jin-Woo go against Baruka, so Solo Leveling Season 2 is likely to adapt from the Red Gate Arc.

In the Red Gate Arc, Jin-Woo in an attempt to make some newbies understand the dangers of hunting, gets them into the White Tiger Guild’s Training but they find themselves trapped inside a Red Gate.

Shunsuke Nakashige will be directing the series while Noburo Kiumar is responsible for the scripts. Tomoko Sudo is designing the characters. Solo Leveling Season 2: Arise From The Shadow will be available on Crunchyroll. Stay tuned for more details regarding the show!

