Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 4: Release Date, Where to Watch, and More to Know

Suicide Squad Isekai episode 4 is set to release early in select global regions this week, while the first episode will premiere in other regions on July 5 or July 6 following the series' premiere in Japan. Suicide Squad Isekai episode 4 is expected to be released on the official release date and time, but it is unlikely to leak early.

Fans can now confirm the release date through official websites. This article provides a comprehensive breakdown of the release information and speculates on what to expect from the upcoming episode.

Suicide Squad Isekei episode 4 release date and where to watch

Suicide Squad Isekai episode 4 is set to premiere on Hulu and other platforms on July 4, 2024, in the United States, Korea, France, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. The series' official website does not specify the start time, but all regions are listed with a release date.

The series premiered with an initial three-episode launch in the United States on Max and Hulu on June 27, 2024, with several international regions also streaming on various other services the same day. It will begin broadcasting in Japan on July 6, 2024, on Tokyo MX and BS11.

Suicide Squad Isekai episode 4’s regional early release dates are as follows:

Pacific Daylight Time Thursday, July 4, 2024

Eastern Daylight Time Thursday, July 4, 2024

British Summer Time Thursday, July 4, 2024

Central European Summer Time Thursday, July 4, 2024

Indian Standard Time Thursday, July 4, 2024

Philippine Standard Time Thursday, July 4, 2024

Japanese Standard Time Thursday, July 4, 2024

Australia Central Standard Time Thursday, July 4, 2024

The anime series is available for international audiences on various platforms, including Crunchyroll, Max, and Hulu in the US, ANIPLUS and LAFTEL in Korea, ADN in France, and HBO GO in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Domestically, the series will air in Japan on the Tokyo MX and BS11 broadcast channels at 12:30 AM Japanese Standard Time on Saturday, July 6, 2024. The series will stream in Japan on numerous streaming services including ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hodai.

The story follows the Suicide Squad who ends up in another world of magic and monsters and unless they get back, their nano bombs will detonate within 72 hours.

Previous episodes recap and what to expect from episode 4

In Suicide Squad Isekai episodes 1-3, Harley Quinn and Amanda Waller are introduced. Harley is captured by Katana after a heist with the Joker, while Amanda opens a portal to another world. They later collaborated on a mission with Clayface, Peacemaker, King Shark, and Deadshot.

However, their handlers die, leading to their imprisonment. In prison, they meet Rick Flag, who is the squad's handler. Together, they stage a breakout and takeover of the prison. Cecil, the knight who imprisoned them, is approached by Fione, the land's princess, to enlist Harley and her team in their fight against the Empire.

Cecil negotiates with Harley and co. at prison, granting them an audience with the Queen. They reveal they were the second suicide squad sent, with the first defecting to the Empire after breaking free from Rick Flag. They fight the Empire, nearly defeating Ratcatcher, but Katana appears, infuriating Harley as the third episode ends.

Episode 4 of Suicide Squad Isekai is expected to delve into the Empire's objectives and the connection between fans and Harley's group. It will also reveal Amanda Waller's motivations for sending two different suicide squads to the Empire. The episode should also explore the Queen's motivations for fighting the Empire, although it remains unclear what that motivation could be. The series' storyline is set for a promising fourth episode.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

