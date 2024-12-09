Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date, Where To Stream, And More

The last episode saw the LPFM and SHINC form an alliance for the final assault on the NPC-controlled castle. Meanwhile, ZEMAL made a mysterious surrender to the NPCs, raising questions about their true intentions.

Don’t miss Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 11 to find out the aftermath of the surrender, and keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot, and more details.

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II Episode 11 release date and where to stream

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 11 is set to air on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 12:00 am JST, as confirmed by the official website. This translates to a daytime release on December 13, 2024, around 7 am PDT / 10 am EDT / 3 pm GMT, though regional release times may vary.

In Japan, Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 11 will air on networks like TOKYO MX, BS11, and AT-X. International viewers can watch it on Crunchyroll shortly after the Japanese broadcast. The season’s English dub episode will be released at a later date.

Expected plot in Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 11

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 11 may focus on the fallout from ZEMAL's unexpected attempt to parley with the NPC team. The NPCs, armed with advanced weapons and tactics, may refuse to surrender, forcing ZEMAL into a desperate battle.

This could prompt other teams, including LPFM and SHINC, to reassess their strategies and potentially form an alliance to breach the castle. LLENN, after observing the NPCs' power firsthand, could use her agility and unconventional methods to exploit weak points in their defense in Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 11.

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 10 recap

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 10 is titled The Devil's Castle. LPFM prepares to engage SHINC but is ambushed by ZEMAL. To deal with the threat, LPFM and SHINC form a temporary truce.

Pitohui and Tanya sacrifice one of their lives to respawn behind ZEMAL, successfully ambushing and eliminating the team. The alliance remains intact, allowing both teams to plan their assault on the NPC-controlled castle.

LLENN, scouting ahead, is killed by a trap set by the NPCs but respawns to regroup. Using a drone, LPFM identifies the composition of the NPCs, including skilled specialists like snipers, grenadiers, and riflemen.

They witness MMTM and SHINC fail in their castle assault and are stunned as ZEMAL attempts to surrender to the NPCs in Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 10.

For more updates from the Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.