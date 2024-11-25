Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 saw Eva team up with LLENN after discovering she’s the traitor. Eventually, fans saw Eva and Fukaziroh kill each other, leaving LLENN to face Pitohui one-on-one.

LLENN then defeated Pitohui in melee combat, and the latter released a new song after being inspired be here loss. With LLENN promising to become stronger, don’t miss Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 9 to find out what happens next. Keep reading of ind out the release date and more details.

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II Episode 9 release date and where to stream

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 9 is scheduled to air on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 12:00 am JST, as confirmed by the official website. For international audiences, this corresponds to a release time of 7:00 am PDT / 10:00 am EDT / 3:00 pm GMT on November 29, 2024, though times may vary by region.

In Japan, Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 9 will be available on networks such as TOKYO MX, BS11, and AT-X. Global viewers can watch it on Crunchyroll shortly after the Japanese broadcast, while the English dub will be released at a later date.

Expected plot in Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 9

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 9 may see Elsa (Pitohui) channel her frustration over her defeat into creating a new competitive game. Meanwhile, LLENN may find herself drawn into a new conflict initiated by the mysterious patron behind the Squad Jams.

This patron could introduce higher stakes or an unforeseen twist, testing LLENN’s abilities further in Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 9. Additionally, Shirley and Clarence's interactions might evolve, with Shirley’s response suggesting a somewhat ambiguous dynamic.

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 8 recap

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 8 is titled ‘The Showdown.’ Eva deduces that LLENN is the true traitor and allies with her against Pitohui. Pitohui, seeking a fair fight, orders M to withdraw and instead support the eventual winner.

During a break, Pitohui reveals to Fukaziroh that LLENN and Kirito are the only two players she both respects and fears. As the satellite scan begins, LLENN uses strategically placed explosives to break the ship in half, quickening its sinking.

LLENN and Eva work together to pin down Pitohui and Fukaziroh. In the ensuing clash, Eva and Fukaziroh eliminate each other, leaving LLENN and Pitohui in a melee duel. LLENN uses Eva’s knife to disable Pitohui and kills her by throwing her off the ship.

M sacrifices himself to ensure LLENN’s victory. Inspired by her loss, Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 8 ends as Pitohui releases a new song, while LLENN vows to continue growing stronger.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.