The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Fans saw Nio narrowly escape death after an encounter with a samurai from Oshu in the last episode, though Soji arrived just in time to defeat the assailant. He then chased after the Oshu shinobi.

The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 7: Release date and where to stream

The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 7 is set to air on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST. In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV, with streaming options on Lemino and Anime Times.

International fans can catch The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 7 on Crunchyroll about 30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast. For those without access to Crunchyroll, it will also be available on Amazon Prime Video, though it will be released four days later. Please note that the availability on both platforms may vary by region.

Expected plot in The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 7

As per the anime’s official website, The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 7 will be titled ‘Pride.’ The episode is expected to focus on Hijikata and Nio’s visit to Seto. Nio’s keen observational skills previously suggested that Seto was hiding something.

With the death of the Oshu samurai, Seto may take precautions, potentially arming himself or attempting to flee. Meanwhile, the Miburo gather intelligence on an inn linked to the assassins. The presence of a seemingly kind old man at the location introduces uncertainty about the inn’s role.

The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 7 is likely to explore whether Seto admits to his betrayal and how the Miburo proceed with their investigation into the assassins’ network.

The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 6 recap

The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 6 saw Nio and Hajime ambushed by an assassin responsible for an Aizu samurai’s murder. The assassin claims to be targeting foreigners for introducing opium, which he blames for societal corruption.

Though Nio understands his reasoning, he cannot condone the killings. A second ninja assassin appears, forcing Hajime into a fierce battle. Nio is overpowered and nearly drowns but is saved by Soji, who swiftly dispatches the Oshu samurai.

Shaken but determined, Nio asks Hijikata for a real sword, aiming to improve his skills. Nio and Hijikata prepare to confront Seto in The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 6, as he betrayed them to the assassins.

