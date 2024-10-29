The Blue Wolves of Mibu Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Nio’s initial day as a member of the Miburo was accompanied by his excitement about joining this group in the last episode of The Blue Wolves of Mibu. Although the members were rough around the edges, Nio felt no fear.

He patrolled the area alongside Hijikata and Kondo, both known for their strong sense of justice. Driven by a desire to improve the world, Nio seeks to discover his own interpretation of justice. Don’t miss The Blue Wolves of Mibu Episode 3 to find out what he does next, and keep reading to discover the release date, where to watch it, and more.

The Blue Wolves of Mibu Episode 3: Release date and where to stream

The Blue Wolves of Mibu Episode 3 is scheduled to premiere on November 2, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST. In Japan, viewers can watch it on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV, with streaming options available on platforms like Lemino and Anime Times.

For international audiences, the episode will be accessible on Crunchyroll 30 minutes after its broadcast. Additionally, those without Crunchyroll can find The Blue Wolves of Mibu Episode 3 on Amazon Prime Video, though it will be available four days after the initial airing. It is important to note that both streaming services are limited to specific regions.

Expected plot in The Blue Wolves of Mibu Episode 3

As per the official website, The Blue Wolves of Mibu Episode 3 will be either titled ‘The Place of the Soul’ or ‘Where the Soul Exists,’ depending on the translation. The episode is set to explore the aftermath of Serizawa’s lethal actions against a fellow Miburo member.

Advertisement

As Nio starts his third day with the group, he encounters Taro Tanaka, a boy around his own age who piques his curiosity. Meanwhile, news of Serizawa’s violent act against a comrade will prompt an investigation, likely implicating other members and intensifying distrust within the Miburo.

Hijikata and Kondo, who were on patrol during the incident, will likely lead efforts to uncover Serizawa’s motives, testing Nio’s observational abilities as he aids in piecing together the mystery. The Blue Wolves of Mibu Episode 3 is expected to reveal more about the internal conflicts that surface.

The Blue Wolves of Mibu Episode 2 recap

Titled ‘A World Where It’s Okay To Cry,’ The Blue Wolves of Mibu Episode 2 sees Nio begin his journey with Miburo, meeting various members whose combative tendencies surprise him. Unlike the calm demeanors of Soji and Hijikata, these fighters relish combat, spending much of their time in physical challenges.

Advertisement

Nio is soon matched against another child member in a wrestling contest, which ends in a draw. Kondo, the group leader with an insatiable appetite for wrestling, appears and defeats all who challenge him.

The group then receives a report of a severed head with a message attached, and Nio accompanies Hijikata and Soji to confront the culprits at an inn. After Hijikata and Soji dispatch the criminals, Nio contemplates the notion of justice.

Later, on patrol, he disobeys orders to assist a distressed child, nearly allowing a suspect to escape, but Hijikata intervenes and commends his compassion. The Blue Wolves of Mibu Episode 2 concludes with another Miburo member killing Nio’s former wrestling opponent.

For more updates from The Blue Wolves of Mibu anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.