The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of The Blue Wolves Of Mibu introduced Taro to the series, as well as provided some much needed insight into Serizawa’s actions, particularly his cold-blooded killing of one of the Miburo.

While Serizawa may appear harsh and intimidating, his actions reveal him to be a capable leader with noble intentions, always acting in the best interest of the organization. With Nio’s character continuing to develop a growing sense of justice and bravery, don’t miss The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 4 to see him truly become a part of the Miburo. Keep reading to get release details.

The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 4: Release date and where to stream

The Blue Wolves of Mibu Episode 4 is set to release on November 9, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST. In Japan, the episode will air on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV, with streaming available on platforms like Lemino and Anime Times.

For international viewers, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll 30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast. Those without Crunchyroll can watch The Blue Wolves of Mibu Episode 4 on Amazon Prime Video, though it will be released four days after the initial airing. Please note that both streaming services have region-specific availability.

Expected plot in The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 4

As per the anime’s official website, The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 4 will either be titled ‘The Enemy’s Name’ or ‘The Name Of The Enemy.’ The episode is expected to follow Nio’s development as he grapples with his perceived weakness after losing a sparring match to Hajime.

Determined to improve, Nio will intensify his training regimen to prepare for the physical demands of his role in Miburo. During a subsequent patrol, the group will encounter a man holding a child hostage, a situation that challenges Nio’s instincts.

In a spontaneous act, Nio will demand that the captor release the child, likely prompting a direct confrontation. This mission may force Nio to confront the conflict between his ideals of justice and the harsh reality of his duties in Miburo in The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 4.

The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 3 recap

The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 3, titled ‘Where The Soul Dwells,’ sees Nio begin the day with Miburo members who, noticing his drowsiness, splash water on him. Later, Nio meets Taro, a 13-year-old boy with whom he is eager to connect, but Hijikata warns him to keep some distance.

That evening, a drunken Serizawa arrives at Miburo quarters and openly admits to killing Toroichi, another member. Serizawa orders Taro to dispose of the body, and Taro, in an unsettling act, stabs the corpse further to ensure it sinks in water.

The following day, Nio, suspicious of Serizawa’s motives, confronts him in The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 3. Serizawa explains that Toroichi was a traitor, aligning his actions with the group’s survival. Hijikata later discovers letters revealing a scheme to exchange Miburo’s whereabouts for money.

Impressed by Nio’s keen observation and boldness, Serizawa asks Hijikata to keep him informed about the perceptive young boy, recognizing his unusual potential within the group.

