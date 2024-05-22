The Darwin Incident, written and illustrated by Shun Umezawa is a Japanese manga series that has been released since 2020. According to recent revelations, the manga is getting an anime adaptation.

Even though not much else is known about the production progress of the anime, fans are really excited to see the story of chimpanzee-human hybrid Charlie come to life. Here is everything we know about the project.

The Darwin Incident anime was just announced

The television adaptation of The Darwin Incident was only announced on May 22, 2024. This means we do not know any of the production details as of yet. Toho Animation, known for phenomenal titles such as Haikyuu!!, My Hero Academia, Psycho Pass, and The Apothecary Diaries will be in charge of the project.

The announcement was made on the anime's official X (Formerly Twitter) profile and was accompanied by a teaser visual where we can see both Charlie and Lucy. The author of the manga, Shun Umezawa, also celebrated the announcement with an illustration of his own. This illustration also shows Lucy and Charlie, but they are seen making their way into a school building and it looks like the picture is posted by Lucy on a social media account. Umezawa, also thanked everyone involved in the anime and said that the voice actors and other people involved in the production are extremely serious about this project. He is sure the fans are going to enjoy it.

What is The Darwin Incident about?

Shun umezawa’s mangaThe Darwin Incident is being serialized in Kodansha’s seinen manga magazine Monthly Afternoon since June of 2020. The series focuses on a teenager named Charlie, who is a human-chimpanzee hybrid known as a Humanzee. Charlie was created in a biological research institute and was freed by an animal rights organization.

Charlie was adopted by his human parents and raised as a human although he has a lot of features of a chimpanzee. But things start to change when Charlie starts high school at 15 years of age. He meets a girl named Lucy who becomes his friend. However, the animal rights activists that freed Charlie have now turned into a terrorist group who want to kidnap Charlie.

