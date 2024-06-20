The Elusive Samurai Anime Unveils New Poster; Everything We Know So Far

The Elusive Samurai anime has unveiled a new visual featuring protagonist Hojo Tokiyuki, ahead of the show’s July 6 premiere with animation by Studio CloverWorks. The anime adaptation is based on the historical samurai manga by Yuusei Matsui, which began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump on January 25, 2021. Fifteen tankobon volumes have been released as of April 2024, with a 16th volume due out on July 4, 2024. VIZ Media releases the manga in English.

The Elusive Samurai unveils new poster

The Elusive Samurai, a quiet hit in Weekly Shonen Jump, is set to debut in the Summer 2024 anime schedule. The anime, created by Yusei Matsui, has dropped a new poster ahead of its premiere. The series, which has been a quiet hit in Shonen Jump, is now ready to reach a new audience with its anime adaptation.

The Elusive Samurai anime is set to premiere in July 6. It follows the story of a surviving clan member who specializes in running and hiding. Despite limited hype compared to other Summer 2024 hits, the anime is set to be a major topic of discussion. The new poster features its star, Tokiyuki Hojo.

The main staff for The Elusive Samurai consists of Yuta Yamazaki (Wonder Egg Priority assistant director) as the director, Yasushi Nishiya (Ni no Kuni) as the character designer, Yoriko Tomita (My Dress-Up Darling) in charge of the series composition, and Yoriko Tomita in charge of the script. The main voice cast for the anime includes:

Asaki Yuikawa as Hojo Tokiyuki

Yuichi Nakamura as Yorishige Suwa

Hinaki Yano as Shizuku

Mari Hino as Kojiro

Sayumi Suzushiro as Ayako

Aoi Yuki as Genba Kazama

Kikunosuke Toya as Fubuki

A brief about The Elusive Samurai

The Elusive Samurai is set between the Kamakura and Muromachi periods, during the Kenmu Restoration. The story follows the tale of Hojo Tokiyuki, a boy on the run after his family is overthrown by Ashikaga Takauji. With his only allies being a shady priest and his followers, the young lord must seek revenge and regain his glory, with his only weapon: a superhuman ability to flee and hide.

The Elusive Samurai is another manga by Yusei Matsui, who is also the creator of The Assassination Classroom. The manga has been published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shounen Jump since 2021. By May 2022, the manga had over 1 million copies.

The Elusive Samurai is highly anticipated for its action and visuals. Directed by Yuta Yamazaki and CloverWorks, the adaptation promises more care in presentation. The color palette and filmic filters channel a nostalgic, almost InuYasha vibe, similar to the recent Frieren anime. This adaptation promises to be a hit in the Shonen Jump genre.

This can be seen in the numerous small glimpses through teaser trailers, character PVs, and visual peeks distributed by CloverWorks, and the anime appropriately channels a nostalgic look.

Viz Media is publishing it in English, describing the story:

"After the massacre of his family by the traitor Ashikaga Takauji, Tokiyuki flees with the help of a handful of loyal retainers who have also survived the purge. One of them is Suwa Yorishige, an ally of the Hojo clan and lord of Suwa Province. The slightly odd Yorishige also claims to be clairvoyant and foretells that Tokiyuki will one day become the ruler of Japan. But for the moment, escaping from enemy territory is the priority!"

Manga Plus is also releasing The Elusive Samurai manga digitally in English, describing the main synopsis as:

"Yusei Matsui, creator of Assassination Classroom and Neuro: Supernatural Detective, is back! Set in feudal Japan in between the Kamakura and Muromachi periods, our hero Hojo Tokiyuki is a boy on the run that history all but forgot! When the Kamakura shogunate is overthrown by Ashikaga Takauji, Tokiyuki’s family and standing are viciously taken away from him, and he must flee to the far reaches of the land to survive and seek out his revenge!"

The Elusive Samurai is an anime about Tokiyuki, the young scion of the Kamakura Shogunate, fighting against Takauji Ashikaga's violent uprising. The story follows Tokiyuki, who unites with his retainers to fight against the usurpers, resembling samurai-themed stories like Hamlet or Lion King. Despite not having a plot like these, it offers a visually stunning experience different from the renowned samurai manga, Vagabond.

