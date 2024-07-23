The Elusive Samurai Episode 4: Release Date, Where to Watch, Expected Plot & More

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Elusive Samurai anime

In Episode 3, Hōjō Tokiyuki, Suwa Yorishige, and their companions successfully escape from Kamakura. The series is adapted from the Japanese historical manga written and illustrated by Yusei Matsui. It centers on Hōjō Tokiyuki, a historical figure seeking revenge against Ashikaga Takauji, the samurai responsible for his family’s downfall.

The manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump in January 2021. As of July 2024, over 3 million copies are in circulation. The anime adaptation is produced by Studio CloverWorks, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment Japan’s anime production firm, Aniplex.

The Elusive Samurai Episode 4 Release Date and Time

The Elusive Samurai Episode 4 is set to release on July 28, 2024, at 1:00 am JST (Japanese Standard Time). For viewers in different timezones, here’s a look at some of the corresponding ones in which The Elusive Samurai Episode 4 will be released.

9:00 am (PT) - July 27, 2024

11:00 am (CT) - July 27, 2024

12:00 pm (ET) - July 27, 2024

6:00 pm (CET) - July 27, 2024

Where to Watch The Elusive Samurai Episode 4?

The Elusive Samurai Episode 4 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, GYT, GTV, and other affiliates in Japan. For International viewers, the series will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll. Muse Communication has licensed the series in Southeast Asia, while it is licensed by Aniplex in North America.

The Elusive Samurai Episode 3 Recap

Yorishige reprimands Tokiyuki after his fight, cautioning him not to forget his roots if he is to face Takuji. They proceed to the Suwa Grand Shrine, where Tokiyuki begins his martial arts training under Yorishige. As the episode unfolds, Yorishige reveals himself to be a deity, prompting Tokiyuki to take his training more seriously.

Tokiyuki names his group—comprising Kojirō, Ayako, and Shizuku—the Elusive Warriors. They successfully trap and kill an ox demon in the forest. Meanwhile, a group of archers discovers Yorishige, and the episode ends on a dramatic cliffhanger. No official plot details are available for The Elusive Samurai Episode 4 as of now, but we can expect intense confrontations and further character development for Tokiyuki. Stay tuned for more updates on The Elusive Samurai!

