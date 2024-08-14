Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Manga Wraps Up With Two Special Anniversary Chapters

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Manga

Shueisha’s MANGA Plus announced that Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! will conclude with 2 special chapters. The penultimate chapter will be released on August 27th, with the final chapter being released on September 10th, which coincides with the series' fifth anniversary. As of May 2024, the manga has been collected and published into thirteen tankōbon volumes.

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! is written and illustrated by Kai Ikada. The manga has been serialized on the Shonen Jump+ app and website since 2019. Shueisha also publishes the series in English on the MANGA Plus app and website. Apart from manga, an anime television series aired from January to March 2024.

The story is based on a Tokyo teenager, Tsubasa Shiki, who moves to Japan’s northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, in the city of Kitami. After leaving behind city life, Tsubasa finds it difficult to adapt to the countryside. In Kitami, he meets a native, Minami Fuyuki, and his life changes forever.

Minami also happens to be his classmate and she takes a liking for the city boy. She follows the gal subculture, dyes her hair blonde, and wears short skirts during the winter. Taking Tsubasa under her wing, the former develops a crush on her. He finds Minami’s forward nature enticing and the two grow close as he adjusts to his new life.

Advertisement

The anime television was produced by Silver Link and Blade with Misuzu Hoshino directing the series. It was initially scheduled for 2023 release but was delayed. Mirai Minato served as the chief director while Katsuyuki Sato designed the characters. Crunchyroll licensed the series with episodes also being available on It’s Anime’s YouTube Channel.

With over 300,000 copies sold, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! is one of the more popular mangas. When the first collected volume was released in December 2019, it received a reprint because of high demand. With the series all set to end next month, it will be exciting to see if Tsubasa and Minami end up together. Stay tuned for more updates on Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!

ALSO READ: Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards Manga Set To Enter Final Arc; Here's All We Know So Far