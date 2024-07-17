The Shiunji Family Children Anime Announced by Rent-a-Girlfriend Creator; All We Know So Far

Rent-a-Girlfriend author Reiji Miyajima's manga, The Shiunji Family Children, is set to be adapted into an anime by Doga Kobo, an animation studio known for its recent projects such as Oshi no Ko, RPG Real Estate, Sing Yesterday for Me, Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle, and Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian. Doga Kobo was acquired by Kadokawa earlier this month.

The Shiunji Family Children manga is getting an anime adaptation

The creator of Rent-a-Girlfriend, the series is currently working on Season 4 of its TV anime, set to release next year.

No release date has been announced at this time.

Doga Kobo is working on two of the most popular shows currently running, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian and OSHI NO KO Season 2. The studio was recently acquired by KADOKAWA.

A brief about The Shiunji Family Children

Reiji Miyajima launched the manga on his Fanbox account on February 22, 2022, and in Hakusensha's Young Animal magazine on February 25 that same year. Hakusensha will publish the manga's fourth compiled book volume on wednesday. The manga went on hiatus in June 2022 so that Miyajima could maintain a steady drawing schedule, and the series returned in November 2022.

Yen Press has licensed it in English, describing the story of the first volume:

"The love between brother and sister. The love between man and woman. That which is most forbidden is most unyielding. The two sons and five daughters of the Shiunji family shine like brilliant gems, each with intelligence and beauty in equal measure.

And with the pedigree of their wealthy father behind them, how could they not be the talk of the town? Eldest son Arata has spent his life being tossed around by the whims of his colorful sisters, yet a little teasing won’t stop him from valuing his family over anything and anyone else. But when his youngest sister turns fifteen, their father reveals a long-hidden secret of the Shiunji “siblings” and knocks Arata’s world off its axis…"

The story follows Arata Shiunji is a young man who lives with his five sisters and a younger brother. Due to him never having a girlfriend, it appears he will still remain single for the foreseeable future. One day, however, his father reveals a shocking secret to the family: he and his siblings are not blood relatives. Arata now finds himself dealing with an unexpected situation thanks to this revelation.

