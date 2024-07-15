Why They Don't Make Anime Like Kill La Kill? Studio Trigger Explains

Anime seasons often introduce several new and returning titles, but many are forgotten once the season ends. However, some shows remain popular long after their airing, frequently referenced by fans and featured on must-watch lists. Kill la Kill is a prime example, distinguishing itself with a unique and memorable experience for its audience. According to director Hiroyuki Imaishi, anime series like Kill la Kill may no longer be feasible to create in today's industry.

Studio Trigger on why anime like Kill la Kill aren't made anymore

Studio Trigger, a top producer in the anime industry, has released several acclaimed titles, including the highly praised Kill la Kill. However, director Hiroyuki Imaishi has admitted that creating anime series like Kill la Kill is no longer feasible in today's industry climate. Speaking with Febri in Japan, Imaishi expressed his realization after a recent screening of the anime.

"It hit me: 'We couldn't make something like [Kill la Kill] anymore.' I feel this way with every project, but it was particularly true this time. It was something we could only create back then. It wasn't meticulously calculated-well, we were more calculated than we were during 'Gurren Lagann,' but still, the studio back then didn't have the capacity to match what the project was trying to achieve," the director explained.

Studio Trigger, founded in 2011, has consistently pushed industry boundaries with notable projects like Delicious in Dungeon. However, the classic Kill la Kill remains a standout, and Imaishi believes it cannot be replicated.

Advertisement

What makes Kill la Kill a classic anime?

Kill la Kill is a unique anime series that revolves around Ryuko Matoi, a girl who seeks vengeance against her father's killer at Honnouji Academy. However, her journey becomes intricately woven into the school's authoritarian political structure, forcing her to fight for her life.

The story deconstructs battle anime and magical girl tropes, allowing the characters to grow in depth. The show also tackles grander topics, such as the teenage struggle to find one's place in the world and build one's own idea of right and wrong in conformity-focused environments.

The show's over-the-top tone and exaggerated humor effectively depict the bewildering confusion of adolescence. It often uses blood as a symbolic element to explore the challenges faced by women in a society that objectifies their bodies, highlighting how blood ties can perpetuate trauma and reinforce oppressive power dynamics.

Kill la Kill is a distinctive battle series that seamlessly blends elements of traditional cartoons, exaggerated manga style, modern symbolic animation, and shonen action. Its unique aesthetic is so powerful that any frame from the show, even when seen out of context, is instantly recognizable as belonging to Kill la Kill. This is a notable achievement considering the vast amount of anime released every season. The series' innovative approach to the battle genre elevates it to a level all its own.

Advertisement

The story and visuals blend to create one of Kill la Kill's most controversial but memorable elements: its fan service.

Initially, Kill la Kill's fan service appears excessive, with the plot revolving around revealing outfits like the Goku Uniforms and Senketsu, leaving little to the imagination and featuring an almost comical amount of exposed flesh. This intensity is heightened by Ryuko's transformation, which reveals everything, and characters often engage in sexual or innuendo-laden dialogue when discussing each other.

While it may seem off-putting at first, especially to viewers who are uneasy with fan service, the show quickly reveals that this is its most expertly handled deconstruction. Using the fan service to make an important point about the inherent terror of letting yourself be seen.

Especially in a world that doesn't want you, and how the body is politicized with fashion being a tool used to enforce social norms and to single out people the system deems worthy of abuse or othering, this plays into Kill la Kill's discussion about fascism and social dynamics.

Advertisement

Kill la Kill is undeniably a classic anime, revered for its innovation and thematic depth. It remains as inventive and captivating today as it was upon its initial release, making it accessible and enjoyable for new anime fans, regardless of when they were born. Moreover, the series had a profound impact on the anime industry, influencing numerous subsequent shows and solidifying its status as a legendary and pivotal anime.

ALSO READ: Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Webtoon Set for August 2024 Release; More to Know