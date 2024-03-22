The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 12: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer is an anime based on the light novel series of the same name written by Yū Okano and illustrated by Jaian. The story revolves around Rentt Faina, a bronze-ranked adventurer who unfortunately dies in a dragon’s lair. But then he is awakened again as an undead skeleton and goes on adventures to achieve Existential Evolution and join society again. The anime adaptation received a lot of praise and fans are eagerly waiting for the season finale.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 12 release date, streaming details, expected plot and more

The 12th episode of The Unwanted Undead Adventurer is coming out on 22nd March, 2024, at 9 p.m. JST. It will air in Japan on A-Tx and some other broadcasting stations. For the rest of the international fans, the episode will be available to stream after 30 minutes of the initial Japanese release because of subtitle inclusion. For international viewers, the episode will be available for streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll. Since Crunchyroll is not available in a lot of South Asian regions, fans from these zones can watch the episode on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

The last episode of the series ended pretty much on a cliffhanger as we did not see whether Rentt had made the decision to inject himself with the vampire blood. The upcoming final episode will show us whether Rentt will go through with the decision and how that will affect his future. But since people who have suffered terrible fate after injecting themselves with vampire blood were all humans, doing so might just have a completely different effect on Rentt, who is undead. But what will happen after he does it remains a mystery.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 11 recap

The previous episode focused on Rentt as he was trying to solve a maze to reach the mansion. There he meets a girl called Laura who gives him tea from a teapot, which is revealed to be a magic item worth 200 platinum coins. Rent realized the wealthy nature of the Latour household as a normal person could live their whole life happily with just one of these coins and still have money left. Laura also told Rentt not to rely on the sun to solve the maze, something that the guard of the palace had also told him.

When Rentt finally makes it out of the labyrinth, he discovers Laura standing at the front of the mansion with Isaac. It is also revealed then that she is the matriarch of the Latour family. Laura then proceeded to show Rentt her collection of items and told him he could choose any one of his liking as a prize for completing the maze. Rentt accidentally activates a mecha golen but is saved by Laura. He receives a model aircraft that a user could see through if they channeled their mana into the toy as a prize for accepting the job. He also receives a vial of vampire blood as his prize. Later Rentt tells Lorraine about everything that happened in the Latour house and tells her that he is planning to inject the vampire blood into his system. Lorraine is initially against it as those who have tried to do this have all suffered terrible fates.

