Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 8: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The battle between Urek Mazino and Viole has ended on a rather anti-climactic note, and now, fans look forward to Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 8 for more details on Baam’s journey up the Tower. Don’t miss the episode to find out who the new character is, and keep reading to get the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot and a recap of the previous episode.

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 8: Release date and where to stream

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 8 is set to premiere on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST, as announced on the anime's official website. This equates to a same-day release around 2:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary based on your location and time zone.

The episode will air on Japanese TV channels including Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun Television, and BS Nippon Television. International viewers can watch Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 8 with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, available 30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast.

Expected plot in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 8

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 8 will be titled ‘Her Name Is Emily.’ As per the title, the episode will be introducing a new character named Emily, who is a mysterious chatting box developed by the Acorn Workshop. This episode is expected to explore Emily’s role and her connection to the larger events in the Tower.

Advertisement

Additionally, following Baam's recovery from his injuries and his recent actions to protect Yeo Miseng, Tower of God Season 2 Episode 8 may reveal why Baam sacrificed himself for her. The aftermath of the intense battle with Urek Mazino will likely be addressed, along with the growing bond between Baam and his teammates as they prepare for future challenges.

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 7 recap

Titled Mazino Magic, Tower of God Season 2 Episode 7 begins with Kang Horyang and Prince retreating as Baam (Viole) and Urek Mazino prepare for a battle. Urek proposes a game: if Baam grabs the flower on the Zygaena before Urek catches him, Baam wins.

On the other hand, if Urek catches Baam first, his life belongs to Urek. As the Zygaena flips, Baam’s teammates rush to his side. Despite their efforts to stop Urek, they fail. Just before the clash between Baam and Urek, Miseng appears, chasing a creature carrying Zygaena's flower.

Advertisement

Baam shields Miseng and gets seriously injured, but Urek spares him. He allows the group to take the flower, revealing his true identity as the ‘strongest man alive’ in Tower of God Season 2 Episode 7. Afterward, Urek effortlessly defeats three Rankers and returns to his base, intrigued by Baam’s abilities.

Meanwhile, Baam, unconscious for two days, begins to heal. Wangnan and the others resolve to stay by Baam’s side despite the dangers. Yihwa, initially despondent, regains her resolve after a conversation with Hwa Ryun.

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 7 ends with Wangnan asking Hwa Ryun to guide him to Baam’s friends, determined to reach the 30th Floor's Workshop Battle together, while Baam regains consciousness.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Baam’s climb in Tower Of God Season 2.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.