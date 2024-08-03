Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 5: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The third stage of the E-rank screening test has finally come to an end, with Baam and Wangnan joining forces to reach the 21st floor along with six other participants. With Wangnan having gained Baam's trust, fans now look forward to a progress update on Khun’s side of things.

Don’t miss Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 5 to find out what Baam’s original comrades have been up to with Rachel. Keep reading to find out the upcoming episode’s release date, expected plot and more.

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 5: Release date and where to stream

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 5 will be released on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at 11 pm JST, as per the anime's official website. This translates to a daytime release the same day at around 2:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT. Keep in mind that the exact release time can vary by location and time zone.

The episode will air on Japanese TV channels such as Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun Television, and BS Nippon Television. International fans can watch the Tower of God Season 2 Episode 5 on Crunchyroll 30 minutes after its Japanese broadcast, complete with English subtitles.

Expected plot in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 5

As per the title preview at the end of the last episode, Tower of God Season 2 Episode 5 will be titled The Other Team. The episode will likely explore Ja Wangnan's connection to FUG, as well as what the latter’s plans are for the boy.

On the other hand, given the brief appearance of Khun at the end of the last episode as well as the episode’s title, fans will likely be updated on the progress of Khun and the rest of Baam's friends as they continue climbing the Tower with Rachel.

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 4 recap

Titled Ramen And The Great Big Sky, Tower of God Season 2 Episode 4 sees Baam, also known as Viole, battle the proctor Love, who questions his choice to join FUG while hinting at his own personal vendetta. Baam, however, insists his main goal is to meet someone on the higher floors.

Yihwa, while thinking about her earlier interaction with Baam, is captured and fed a creature. Prince is beaten by Rapdevil, learning that this was all a part of Kim Lurker’s plan. Wangnan’s team secures another room but is betrayed by Nia, who is then killed by Lurker.

Wangnan vows revenge and seeks out Baam's help. During Baam's test, Love launches the third attack, which Baam counters but is ultimately frozen. Wangnan interferes just as Baam is about to lose, creating a smokescreen and grabbing Baam's connector in Tower of God Season 2 Episode 4.

He uses it to get Baam's assistance. Love attempts to retrieve it, but Wangnan stands firm, exposing Lurker's betrayal and Nia's death. In Prince’s room, Rapdevil attacks him as Lurker is outside with Yihwa under his control. Kang intervenes, and just as he is about to attack Yihwa, Baam’s dismissive comment brings Yihwa back to her senses.

Inside, Prince blinds Rapdevil with a light, and Kang enters the room. He defeats him using the power of the Devil in his arm. Wangnan and Baam confront Lurker, who tries to justify his actions. Initially seeking revenge, Wangnan eventually decides to forgive Lurker in Tower of God Season 2 Episode 4.

He resolves to become the Tower's king and reform its harsh system. Baam, Wangnan, and his group all pass the test. We then see at the Test Director’s office, as Love, feeling remorseful, offers to resign. He is instead advised to move on from his grudge against FUG.

When Love leaves, Test Director Augusgus reports to Submerged Fish at FUG that Wangnan passed as planned. At the room, Love tells the group they’ve passed and buys them lunch as an apology. Afterward, Wangnan explains his desire to change the Tower and asks for Baam's cooperation in Tower of God Season 2 Episode 4.

Baam agrees and looks up at the sky the next day with a smile on his face. Tower of God Season 2 Episode 4 ends with a glimpse of Khun, smirking as he sits on a wicker chair.

