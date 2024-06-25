Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Renewed for Season 3; Everything We Know So Far

The third season of Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy, has been announced for production following the second season finale. A new visual was released, featuring the main characters Makoto, Tomoe, Mio, and Shiki opening a keg with mallets. More details will be revealed later.

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy is a popular isekai series with a unique storyline, and has gained a large fanbase, particularly in the anime adaptation.

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 has ended with its final episode, and the anime has announced its return for Season 3 in the future. As one of the major Isekai anime franchises, Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- has aired its episodes through both the Winter and Spring anime schedules. With the Spring season over and 25 episodes over, it's time to look forward to Makoto Misumi's bright future.

It has been announced that there are already plans in place to continue with a third season, but details on its staff, studio, or potential release window have yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. To celebrate the announcement of the third season, Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy has shared a special teaser visual to commemorate the now-in-work Season 3.

While there is currently no release window for the third season as of the time of this publication, there's plenty of time to catch up with the first two seasons of Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy now streaming on Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll teases the anime as such,

"Makoto Misumi was just an average teenager who suddenly was summoned to another world as a 'hero.' But the goddess of this world called him ugly and took his hero status away from him, then sent him to the ends of the world. He meets dragons, spiders, orcs, dwarves, and many other non-human races in the wastelands.

Makoto manages to show promise in the use of magic and fighting, which he wouldn't have been able to do in his former world. He has numerous encounters, but will he be able to survive this new world? A fantasy where a guy who gods and humanity had abandoned tries to reset his life in this new world is about to begin!"

The anime is based on the isekai fantasy light novels, written by Kei Azumi and illustrated by Mitsuaki Matsumoto. C2C produced the anime adaptation of Tsukimichi, released in summer 2021. The anime follows Makoto's adventures, including encounters with Tomoe and Mio, who unknowingly make servile contracts with them. The anime differs from the manga in its focus on Makoto's adventures and the amusing events that follow.

Makoto, a protagonist in a fantasy world, navigates between human and non-human species. He builds a Demiplane, struggles with communication, and establishes a merchant guild selling unique products. The anime effectively depicts Makoto's progress and unlikely friendships in the chaos. While fans of the Tsukimichi manga can identify the differences, viewers may still find the anime enjoyable.

What is the plot of Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy?

The tale centers around Makoto Misumi, a regular high school student. Despite being ordinary himself, his sisters are full of energy and beauty. Little does he know, his parents are actually from a fantasy realm and fled to Earth for certain purposes. Thanks to a deal made with a goddess, Makoto is destined to travel to the land of Elysion as the chosen Hero.

Unfortunately, it is not the usual case that Makoto always imagined. The Goddess has a vain beauty preference and deems Makoto to be "ugly," revoking his hero title, forbidding him to interact with other humans, and getting thrown off the edge of the world. Makoto is thankfully saved by Tsukuyomi, and he is gifted with great power so he will live a free life.

In contrast to the Goddess' ideals, Makoto meets various demi-humans and mythical beings who become captivated by him and join in on building a new civilization where all of them can peacefully coexist. Another problem is Makoto's aura becomes too powerful and unstable for his yearning desire to enter human society. His new companions are willing to help him in any way to reform common sense along the way.

