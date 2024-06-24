Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Trailer Reveals New Characters and Opening Theme; Premiere Window & More to Know

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc is set to return to screens in the summer, marking the 40th anniversary of its original anime adaptation. The new anime will showcase more of the series' later arcs in motion, despite being known as Ultimate Muscle in the US. The anime will be part of the 40th anniversary celebration for the original release, marking a significant return to the franchise.

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc release window

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc will resume its run in Japan next month, following the conclusion of the original anime. A new trailer has been released, featuring the opening theme LOVE & JUSTICE performed by Yasuharu Takanashi×FLOW and new cast members such as Atsushi Tamaru as Specialman, Wataru Komada as Canadianman, Kodai Inaoka as Tileman, Kentaro Tone as Currycook, Masayuki Kato as Benkiman, Hideo Ishikawa as Knock, Tetsuya Yanagihara as Kazuo Nakano, and Eriko Kadokura as Kimiko Nakano.

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc will premiere in Japan on July 7th, with a special recap episode. However, the international release plans are not yet released. The anime will be directed by Akira Sato, with scripts handled by Makoto Fukami, characters designed by Hirotaka Marufuji, and music composed by Yasuharu Takanashi. The main voice cast includes Mamoru Miyano as Kinnikuman, Akira Kamiya as Mayumi Kinniku, and Akira Kamiya as Prince Kamehame.

Pony Canyon teases Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc as such, "Prince Kinnikuman, who came to Earth from Kinnikusei, a planet at the end of the universe, was always ridiculed by humans as a useless Chojin. However, by chance, he was given the right to participate in the Chojin World Cup, a tournament to determine the world's best Chojin, and by a miracle, he won the championship. The following year, he even won it again!

Since then, he has become a central figure among Seigi Chojin who protects the peace of the universe. He has managed to defeat the raging forces of the enemy, including Akuma Chojin who plans to rule the world, and Perfect Chojin who aims to wipe out the weak Chojin on Earth, with the power of friendship with his friends, including Terryman and Robin Mask.

In recognition of his achievements, Kinnikuman wins the 'Survival Match for the Kinnikusei Throne,' the final test of his career, and is crowned the 58th Great King of Kinnikusei! He returned to his home planet from Earth, got married, and said goodbye to eight years of fighting. About a year and a half later, the entire universe was supposed to be at peace..."

A brief about Kinnikuman

Kinnikuma is a Japanese manga series created by the duo Yoshinori Nakai and Takashi Shimada, known as Yudetamago. The manga was originally published in Shueisha's shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump from 1979 to 1987, and was first adapted by Toei Animation into a 137-episode anime series broadcast on Nippon Television from 1983 to 1986.

It restarted publication in 2011 in Shueisha's web magazine Shū Play News, and has spawned spin-off manga and anime series, video games, anime films, and several Kinnikuman-related merchandise.

Kinnikuman is one of the best-selling manga series in Japan, selling over 77 million copies by 2021. As popular as was the anime series and its merchandise, such as Kinkeshi, a line of action figures released as M.U.S.C.L.E. in North America. It received the Shogakukan Manga Award for children's manga in 1984.

The story involves Kinnikuman, a clumsy, foolish, comical superhero who discovers that he is the missing prince of the planet Kinniku who is known for producing the greatest superheroes in the universe. Since he is a clumsy fool, however, he must prove himself worthy of the throne.

To do so he enters wrestling competitions and battles evil Chojin, culminating in a tournament between Kinnikuman and five pretenders to the throne: Kinnikuman Big Body, Soldier, Zebra, Mariposa and Super Phoenix. Many of Kinnikuman's allies begin as villains (Ramenman, Buffalo Man, Ashuraman and Warsman) or arrogant heroes (Terryman, Robin Mask and Wolfman). The heroes and villains are collectively known as Chojin, which literally means supermen.

The manga series has received several awards and sold well during both its 1980s serialization and its 2010s revival. In 1984, Kinnikuman won the 30th Shogakukan Manga Award in the category Best Children's Manga. The 2013 edition of Takarajimasha's guidebook Kono Manga ga Sugoi!, a survey of the manga and publishing industries, named Kinnikuman the seventh-best manga series for male readers. Media Factory's Da Vinci magazine ranked it 23rd on the Book of the Year in 2019.

