What Was The Most Difficult Arc For Naruto Creator? Find Out

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Naruto Manga.

During a special event in Paris, Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto reveals that working on Pain’s Assault aka Two Saviours arc, was one of the most challenging tasks while working on the manga. Masashi Kishimoto reveals that it was not the arc’s storyline but the conflicting characters that made it difficult to form a narrative.

Naruto is one of the best-selling manga series of all time with over 250 million copies in circulation. Kishimoto-san’s work is the pinnacle of Japanese manga and anime. Answering a fan’s question during the event, the mangaka reveals that since Naruto and Nagato had two different opinions about peace, both of which were valid, he had trouble justifying their actions.

In Pain’s Assault arc, we find out how Nagato’s (Pain) parents were killed during the Second Shinobi World War and how friend Yahiko’s death led to him invading Konoha. During his conversation with Naruto, it is revealed that Nagato was Jiraya’s pupil and only aimed at bringing world peace. Nagato realizes his mistakes and passes on his will to Naruto.

Similar to Naruto, Nagato spent his life putting the needs of others before his own. Even as the leader of the Akatsuki, he meant to use them as a tool to bring world peace. After all, Jiraya believed he was the reincarnated Sage of the Six Paths. Nagato however believed that the only way Humans could understand each other was through shared pain and war.

Advertisement

Even though Pain was a villain, he always was respectful and kind. He often mourned the death of Akatsuki members, disapproved of name-calling, and even praised strong opponents. His hate for Konoha came from his belief that success was built upon the downfall of others. However, in his final moments, he does realize his mistakes and comes to peace with himself.

Pain’s Assault arc covers chapters 413 to 453 from the manga. Considering how Pain is one of the more popular characters from the series, this arc is highly regarded by fans. Also, Pain’s defeat sets off Tobi’s grand plans to carry out his Eye of the Moon Plan. The Fourth Shinobi World War was also a result of Pain’s invasion. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Masashi Kishimoto, who is rumored to start working on a new manga series.

ALSO READ: Naruto Creator Masashi Kishimoto Reportedly Working on New Manga