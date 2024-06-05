Who Is Hiromi Higuruma In Jujutsu Kaisen? Exploring His Key Strengths And Powers

This article contains major spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

The Culling Game Arc is probably one of the most important arcs of Jujutsu Kaisen and definitely the one that introduced the most new characters to the story. Amidst all these new and old sorcerers that participated in the Culling Game, some stood out heads above the rest, and one of them was Hiromi Higuruma.

One of the modern-day sorcerers awakened during the Culling Game by Kenjaku, Higuruma is one of the most powerful characters in the story. Despite only having awakened his powers a few weeks before the game, he was able to kill numerous Cursed Spirits and at least 20 contestants during the Culling Game before meeting Itadori. This was all thanks to not only his extremely powerful Cursed Technique but also his sharp sense of justice.

Hiromi Higuruma’s past and Cursed Technique

Hiromi Higuruma is one of the people whose Cursed Technique is directly linked to his personality and professional life. As a human, Higuruma was a defense attorney touted by his peers as a genius due to his superior intellect. Despite his apathetic demeanor, Higuruma had a penchant for justice so strong that he always took up hard cases where the defendant was almost always found guilty.

Despite knowing this, Higuruma kept taking up these cases so that he could keep innocent people from being wrongfully convicted. Unfortunately, in his final case prior to becoming a sorcerer under Kenjaku's influence, Higuruma was unable to protect his client. Overwhelmed by anger and frustration, he unleashed his Cursed Technique, causing chaos in the courtroom.

Higuruma has a very unique Cursed Technique as it by default tied with Domain Expansion. His Cursed Technique is known as Deadly Sentencing and the domain appears as a courtroom with Higuruma and the defendant in it. Other than this, Higuruma’s domain also consists of a powerful and terrifying shikigami known as the Judgeman. The Judgeman appears as a huge bald man with his hands ending in stubs that hold two scales. Judgeman’s eyes are also sewn shut, telling us that he is the personification of justice.

Higuruma’s Cursed Technique allows him to judge anyone who is the defendant on the basis of the crimes they have committed. Higuruma is the prosecution with Judgeman accusing them of the crimes and passing judgment. The defendant can either stay silent, deny the accusation, or confess.

A guilty verdict lets Jugeman take away the defendant’s Cursed Technique or any Cursed Tool that they are wielding. Other than his very interesting Cursed Technique, Hiromi also has a judge’s gavel as his Cursed Tool. It is a very versatile tool that can change into many other weapons and Higuruma can summon it in either hand as he pleases. If someone receives the death penalty, the gavel changes into an executioner’s sword that can slice his target at once.

How powerful is Higuruma?

Even though Higuruma’s technique is quite complicated due to its many rules that everyone in his domain has to follow, it is also extremely powerful. Everyone who is under his domain has to follow the rules or face severe consequences. If someone is given the death penalty, Higuruma can kill them with the executioner’s sword in a single blow. True to his own nature, Higuruma’s Cursed Technique is as just as they come and views everyone equally.

The technique is so powerful in fact, that even Kenjaku acknowledged Higuruma’s strength even though he was not expecting anything from the newly awakened sorcerers. Higuruma is one of the very few modern sorcerers who survived the Culling Games without any training in sorcery at all. Despite only being awakened a short time ago, Higuruma became as strong as a First Grade sorcerer within a few days of entering the game.

In the end, Higuruma lost his life at the hands of Sukuna as the Judgeman only took away Sukuna’s Cursed Tool and not his Cursed Technique after the conviction. However, we do not yet know if he is actually dead because Ui Ui took him away the moment after Sukuna’s attack.

Higuruma was easily one of the strongest sorcerers in the Jujutsu World during the Culling Games and could have surpassed everyone in a short time had his time on this earth not been cut short. His death was heavy for the fandom who were hoping to see more action from Higuruma and the Judgeman.

