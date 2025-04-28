Blue Lock Chapter 301: Preparations For U-20 World Cup Begin; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Blue Lock chapter, titled Innocent, showed Nagi admitting he had no regrets. After defeating Isagi, he lost his ambition and prioritized staying with Reo. As his passion was insufficient for Blue Lock, he was eliminated.

Nagi apologized for not finding a new goal, passing instead of shooting, and relying on Reo. However, Reo assured him he did nothing wrong, acknowledging that Nagi had pursued Reo’s dream despite not liking soccer. Before leaving, Nagi encouraged Reo to aim for the top, while Isagi asked Nagi not to quit.

Advertisement

Blue Lock Chapter 301 will likely depict the Neo Egoist League's foreign players departing from Blue Lock's facility. With the U-20 World Cup drawing near, all players must return to their respective international teams for preparation.

Another interaction between Isagi and Kaiser could occur during this transition, hinting at their ongoing rivalry. Meanwhile, Ego Jinpachi may outline his strategies for Japan's team, beginning intensive training sessions and revealing tactical plans as they prepare to compete in the fast-approaching world tournament.

Blue Lock Chapter 301 is set to drop on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 12:00 am JST, as per K Manga. Depending on your time zone, international readers might access it as early as Tuesday, May 6. Please be aware that release times may differ by region.

Blue Lock Chapter 301 will be available exclusively through Kodansha’s K Manga service, currently only accessible in select countries, such as the US, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, New Zealand, and Singapore. Fans can enjoy the latest chapters via the mobile app or website using points, with no subscription fee needed.

Advertisement

For more updates from the Blue Lock manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Blue Lock Chapter 300: Reo Leaves Nagi Behind; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More