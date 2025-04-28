Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 5: Ruriko Gets Jealous; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Soul Announcer,’ announcer Nagisa Sato struggles after running out of new jokes about player Ken Nokogiriyama during the starting lineup announcements. Panicking, she asks Ruriko for advice and is encouraged to speak honestly.

Nervously trying this, Nagisa ends up confessing her crush on Nokogiriyama over the loudspeaker, though everyone, including him, takes it well. Meanwhile, Ruriko investigates an anonymous compliment-filled letter, later learning all her regulars contributed, leaving her deeply touched. Murata then watches the MotorSuns secure an unexpected victory.

Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 5 will follow Murata as he runs into his junior coworker Shimizu at the ballpark. After some hesitation, Murata agrees to watch the game together, leading both to end up buying beer from Ruriko. The two together annoys Ruriko, as she later begins sulking.

In ‘Lunchbox Concerto,’ Yuki sighs over her husband Kojiro’s unpopular player collaboration bento, sparking a tense encounter with Mitsui’s girlfriend, Kisa. Meanwhile, in ‘Another Side,’ middle schooler Megumi shows clear frustration during a rain delay, prompting an unexpected encounter with Ruriko.

Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 5, titled ‘I’m Pissed!,’ is set to premiere on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. In Japan, fans can watch it on TV networks like TXN (TV Tokyo) and AT-X. The episode will also be available on streaming services such as ABEMA, Lemino, and Anime Times.

International audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 5 on Crunchyroll. Please note that access to these platforms may require an active subscription.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

