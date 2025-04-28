The Beginning After The End Episode 5: Tessia’s True Identity Revealed; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of The Beginning After The End, titled ‘Saved by the King,’ saw Arthur encountering slavers transporting a young elf girl. After ambushing and defeating three slavers, Arthur battled and killed their mage leader. Realizing the girl was too young to return alone to Elenoir, he escorted her.

She introduced herself as Tessia Eralith, saying she dreams of becoming a mage. A freed wolf followed and aided them. Despite Arthur’s growing mana core pain, they reached a teleportation portal. Upon arrival, Tessia led Arthur through, where elven soldiers immediately seized him.

The Beginning After The End Episode 5 will follow Arthur as he is imprisoned by the elves upon entering Elenoir. Due to their deep resentment toward humans, the elven soldiers will treat him as an enemy.

This aggressive tension will nearly erupt until Virion, the former king of Elenoir, intervenes and orders Arthur’s release. Arthur will then be invited to the castle, though his worsening mana core pain threatens his ability to endure what lies ahead.

The Beginning After The End Episode 5, titled ‘The King Is Tested,’ is scheduled to release on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. In Japan, it will air on channels including AT-X, Fuji TV, and Tokai TV.

Starting the next day, The Beginning After The End Episode 5 will be available for streaming on platforms such as d Anime Store and U-NEXT. International viewers can watch it on Crunchyroll, though availability times may vary depending on regional time zones.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

