Wind Breaker Chapter 178: Kiryu And Sakura Take Down Akari’s Aggressors; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Wind Breaker chapter, titled ‘A Vision of Strength,’ began as Sakura and Kiryu continued defeating the gang. When they got around to dealing with the boy with glasses, he begged for mercy. Kiryu helped him up and warned him before departing.

While walking home, Kiryu questioned Sakura's motives, and Sakura respondd by calling Akari a strong woman. Kiryu thought about Akari's resilience from childhood and remembered how she once shielded him from their father.

Inspired by Sakura’s words, Kiryu reaffirmed his will to protect Akari. The chapter ended with him playfully demanding a piggyback ride. Wind Breaker Chapter 178 may show Kiryu and Sakura informing Akari about the threats she unknowingly faced.

Akari could become emotional, realizing the extent Kiryu went to protect her, leading to a heart-to-heart conversation where she expresses her gratitude. It is possible Akari may also praise Sakura for his support, causing him to blush.

Wind Breaker Chapter 178 will be released on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the latest chapter on Kodansha’s K Manga platform, which features the official English version. The series can be accessed via both the mobile app and website.

However, fans should keep in mind that the K Manga service is only available in these select countries: the United States, Singapore, Philippines, Canada, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, Brazil and India.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

