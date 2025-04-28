Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! Episode 5: Takane Holds Back; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san!, titled ‘Don't Be Dense, Be Sharp,’ began with Shirota puzzled by Takamine reversing time after winning a swimming race, only to learn she removed one of her undergarments to do so. Takamine then dragged Shirota out to shop for more. She demanded he pick one for her and was secretly pleased by his choice.

The next day, when Shirota fell ill, Takamine brought him home. She also erased her earlier teasing with her powers, and comforted him in bed. She recalled their past together, feeling frustration that Shirota still does not realize how important he is to her.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! Episode 5 will focus on Shirota working hard to secretly complete his assignments during class. Meanwhile, Takamine, who usually activates her time-rewinding ability several times a day, will behave out of character.

She will be seen oddly restraining herself from using her powers, despite reaching for her underwear multiple times. Her visible struggle suggests she is holding back from using her powers for a particular reason that day, leaving Shirota confused about why Takamine, for once, refuses to perform her usual time resets.

Titled ‘I Want You to Make Me Meow,’ Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! Episode 5 is set to air in Japan on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. For international viewers, the episode will be released the same day, adjusted according to local time zones.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! Episode 5 will first air on Japanese television on AT-X, followed by TOKYO MX, Sun TV and BS11, among others. Japanese fans can also stream it on multiple platforms such as d Anime Store, ABEMA, U-NEXT and Hulu. Internationally, the episode will be available with English subtitles on Crunchyroll shortly after its Japanese broadcast.

