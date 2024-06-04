Who Is Mahito In Jujutsu Kaisen? Character Explored

This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga

Mahito is undoubtedly one of the strongest and most evil antagonists in the whole Jujutsy Kaisen saga. The character was introduced at the beginning of the anime and manga and immediately started to cause chaos and killed Junpei, one of Yuji’s friends.

Being an unregistered Special Grade curse means Mahito is extremely powerful, especially because of his Cursed Technique, which allows him to distort souls and completely disfigure the bodies of his victims. Due to his sadistic nature and rampant killing sprees, he is one of the hated characters in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen and his death was celebrated by fans worldwide.

Who is Mahito and what is his Cursed Technique?

Mahito is an extremely powerful Special Grade Cursed Spirit who is a part of the group of curses who follow Kenjaku and consists of Jogo, Hanami, Dagon, and Choso. We do not know how old Mahito exactly is as Cursed Spirits are made from negative human emotions. However, he is relatively younger as we see him growing throughout his fights in the series. Despite being younger than the likes of Jogo, Mahito is extremely strong due to his being made up of complex emotions of humanity.

Mahito has a very preppy yet sadistic personality. He takes the appearance of a young teenage boy with long blue hair and bluish skin which has a lot of stitches. His Cursed Technique is called Idle Transfiguration and it allows him to distort people’s souls by touching them, which he can use to completely distort their bodies and minds. He can even create powerful cursed spirits out of human beings within seconds using this method and use humans for offensive attacks on his opponent. He used his power to kill Junpei during the Versus Mahito Arc at the beginning of the story.

We see his already powerful technique becoming even stronger with every fight he is in. During his one-on-one fight with Nanami Kento, he learns Domain Expansion without practice once he is cornered. His Domain Expansion is called Self-Embodiment of Perfection and allows him to distort the soul of anybody who is trapped within the domain without even touching them. When Mahito was fighting Todo and Itadori during the Shibuya Incident Arc, we saw that he was also able to turn people into tiny versions of themselves and release them on his opponent as Cursed Spirits whenever necessary.

Mahito’s death was widely celebrated in the fandom

Despite Jujutsu Kaisen having some very impressive antagonists, Mahito was easily the most hated villain of the story. This is mostly because he seemed to kill humans left and right without any particular reason. His disregard for human life and his sadistic personality translated into him laughing like a maniac every time he killed someone close to Itadori. After Junpei, both Nobara and Nanami died at the hands of Mahito during the Shibuya Incident, which broke Yuji Itadori completely.

However, after Nobara’s death, Todo came to help Yuji take down Mahito. The two of them teamed up to attack him constantly and in the end, despite reaching his Perfect Form during the battle, Mahito was completely cornered. Funnily enough, when his own life was in danger, Mahito was scared and started to run away from Yuji.

In the end, Kenjaku, who had taken over Geto’s body, consumed Mahito. He then used Mahito’s power to kick start the Culling Game and used Idle Transfiguration to awaken several people’s cursed techniques including Higuruma and Takaba. Even though we do not know whether or not Mahito will awaken again now that Kenjaku is dead, he still remains one of the scariest and most powerful characters in Jujutsu Kaisen.

