Wind Breaker Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Watch, And More

The latest episode of the Wind Breaker anime showed us the aftermath of the Shishitoren vs. Bofurin fight. The Bofurin members all ate food with the Shishitoren leaders while the latter promised that they would do better by their members in the future and live a happy life.

Wind Breaker episode 11 is set to come out this week. Since the first season of the anime will consist of 13 episodes, it is likely that a new arc will be introduced in the next episode. Here is when and where the episode is coming out and what you can expect from it.

Wind Breaker episode 11 release date, streaming details, and more

The 11th episode of Wind Breaker anime is coming out on June 14th, 2024, Friday, at 12:26 a.m. JST. Due to time differences, the episode will be available in other countries at different times. For international viewers, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll a bit after its original Japanese release. Crunchyroll also releases the French, German, Brazilian Portuguese, and Latin American Spanish dubbed versions of the anime alongside the English subbed and dubbed versions.

Unfortunately, we do not yet know which direction Wind Breaker episode 11 will take us in. Since the main arc of this season is over, the next episode might focus a little bit on the day-to-day lives of the students of Furin High. Since Sakura received a new lesson in the last episode from Umemiya and his fight with the Shishitoren member Togame, we might get to see some introspection from Sakura as well. If the anime follows the manga, we will get to see Sakura’s classmates talking to the group about the fight. However, two more important characters of the story, Taiga Tsugeura and Mitsuki Kiryu, who are both Sakura’s classmates, will also probably be introduced in the next episode.

Wind Breaker episode 10 recap

Unlike the past few episodes, Wind Breaker episode 10 was void of any fights or action scenes and focused on the aftermath of the Bofurin vs. Shishitoren fights. Umemiya announced to everyone that the fight was over and asked Togame and Tomiyama if they had some good takeout places around here from where they could get some food.

After that, the guys from Bofurin including Umemiya, Hiragi, Sakura, Sugishita, Suo, and Nirei, and the Shishitoren leaders Tomiyama and Togame all sat down on a roof to eat. There they talked about a lot of things including Togame asking for forgiveness from Sakura and being willing to take any punishment. Sakura only tells him to become a cool person whom he can fight again. After that, Tomiyama asked Umemiya why he is so happy even though he was the top dog at Furin. To this Umemiya said that he only wanted to eat with everyone, talk, and have fun. But to do that, he had to become the top dog as it seemed like the only way. But he also mentioned that the reason why he was the leader of Bofurin was because the others wanted him to be, which is the only true way to become a leader.

These words struck Sakura, who realized that he thought being the leader only meant being the strongest. But Umemiya and Kotoha had both made him realize that a person only becomes a leader when others want him to. After that, the Bofurin guys left and Tomiyama and Togame promised each other that they would become better for the other guys at Shishitoren and make it up to them for their past behavior.

The Bofurin guys came back to their part of the town and met with the middle schooler Sasaki, who was still waiting for them outside Kotoha’s cafe. He thanked everyone for sticking up for him. The guys then entered the cafe where Umemiya had a talk with Sakura about his “talk” with Togame during their fight. Sakura realized that exactly like Umemiya said, he wanted to know more about Togame when they were fighting and ended up quite fond of him by the end. That is why he tried to punch Tomiyama when he hit Togame. The episode ended with Sugishita trying to hit Sakura because he said he wanted to become the top dog of Furin someday. In the end, everyone has happy and in good spirits.

