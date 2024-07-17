Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Wistoria: Wand and Sword.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword is based on the Japanese manga series written by Fujino Ōmori and illustrated by Toshi Aoi. Episode 1 of the series premiered on July 7, 2024. The manga which began serialization in 2020 was nominated 7th in the Next Manga Awards in 2021 in the print category.

The series revolves around Will Serfort who aims to become a magician himself, however, he has no magical powers. What Will lacks in magic, he makes up for it using his superb swordsmanship.

Episode 2 saw Edward Serfence come up with a devious plan to expel Will Sefort from the academy, but he overcame the challenge effortlessly. Studio Actas is producing the anime along with Bandai Namco Pictures. Here’s everything you need to know about Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 3.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 3 Release Date and Time

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 3 will premiere on July 21, 2024, at 4:30 pm JST (Japanese Standard Time). For viewers in different timezones, here’s a look at some of the corresponding ones in which Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 3 will be released.

2:30 am (PT) - July 21, 2024

4:30 am (CT) - July 21, 2024

5:30 am (ET) - July 21, 2024

11:30 am (CET) - July 21, 2024

7:00 pm (AST) - July 21, 2024

Where to Watch Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 3?

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 3 will be broadcast on JNN (TBS) in Japan. For International viewers, the anime will be available on Crunchyroll.

Muse Communication has licensed the series in Southeast Asia and will be available on Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 2 Recap

In Episode 2, titled Undauntedly, we see that despite having no magical powers, Principal Caldron assures Will that he too can become a Magia Vander. Shion gives the cold shoulder to Will, despite the latter saving his life in the dungeon.

Edward who despises Will comes up with a plan to expel Will from the academy. He challenges him to a duel but Will’s swordsmanship skills exceed Edward’s magic. In the end, Will wins five credits as part of the deal.

The episode also revealed that Will wants to climb the tower and become a Magia Vander so that he can watch the sunset with his beloved, Elfaria. Episode 3 titled, Order & Watcher will likely adapt from chapters 3 and 4 in the manga. No official plot details for the episode have been released as of writing.

The anime is being written and directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara. Sayaka Ono is designing the characters, while Yuki Hayashi is composing the music. The opening theme song is "Fire and Fear" performed by Penguin Research, while the ending theme song is "Frozen" performed by True.

Stay tuned for more details about Wistoria: Wand and Sword!

