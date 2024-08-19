Witch Watch Anime Unveils Voice Cast & Staff With First Trailer; Details Inside

Shonen Jump is known for its comedy manga, including Kenta Shinohara's Witch Watch. The series, known for its absurdist writing and heartfelt romance, has been underrated for years. However, it is set to receive recognition with an anime adaptation in April 2025 by Bibury Animation Studios. The teaser trailer was released alongside the announcement, showcasing the series' potential for success in the anime industry. Witch Watch is a must-read for fans of Shinohara's previous works.

Just from the teaser trailer, the Witch Watch anime appears to be doing a great job of bringing the original Shonen Jump manga to life, and once it finally premieres, the series will receive far more attention from fans and critics alike.

The first additions to the voice cast for the Witch Watch anime include the likes of Ryota Suzuki as Morihito Otogi, Rina Kawaguchi as Nico Wakatsuki, Tomori Kusunoki as Nemu Miyao, Kohei Amasaki as Kanshi Kazamatsuri, and Kaito Ishikawa as Magami Keigo. These five characters play a key role in the series' first set of wacky adventures, and form the main cast we'll be following throughout the rest of the series as well when Witch Watch makes its full anime debut next Spring.

Witch Watch series focuses on Nico Wakatsuki, a teenage witch who, after completing her magical training, moves into a house with her childhood friend Morihito Otogi, a human-looking ogre. Due to their families' ancestral history, Morihito is to become Nico's familiar and protect her. Nico also hopes this will help them become a couple, as he is her longtime crush. As the story progresses, Nico and Morihito find themselves forced to deal with the various supernatural and legendary beings they encounter while also trying to solve all the unpredictable problems Nico's magic causes in their daily lives.

Advertisement

The manga has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump since February 2021, with its chapters collected into seventeen tankōbon volumes as of July 2024. The manga can be found in both Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service.

They tease the manga as such, "Morihito, a boy with the strength of an ogre, is about to start living together with his childhood friend Niko, who is training to be a witch. NIko's magic leads to all sorts of unpredictable trouble, and with two teens under one roof... Let the fantastical antics begin! Magical comedy series by Kenta Shinohara creator of SKET DANCE and Astra Lost in Space."

Witch Watch's teaser trailer showcases the manga's colorful nature through high-quality visuals and animation. Bibury Animation Studios, known for their work on anime like The Quintessential Quintuplets and The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You, will showcase their visual appeal in Witch Watch.

Advertisement

The series also aims to tell a story with humor and capturing genuine human moments from the cast, whether it's the main romance between Nico and Morihito or a piece of drama. Kenta Shinohara's balance of comedy and drama will be evident in Witch Watch, making it a promising series to watch in 2025.

ALSO READ: Is an English Version of Land Manga in the Works? Kazumi Yamashita Reveals