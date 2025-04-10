Yaiba Episode 2: Onimaru Awakens Old Sword; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The first Yaiba episode, titled ‘Meeting Yaiba,’ begins as Yaiba trains in a jungle. He is seen provoking a gorilla for sword practice, quickly defeating it, only to be overwhelmed when a whole group of them appear. He, his father Kenjuurou, and their pet tiger Kagetora flee, hiding in a banana crate that ships them to Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Sayaka Mine greets her father Raizou, who downplays his kendo win, wishing to challenge Kenjuurou instead. At the airport, Kenjuurou entrusts Yaiba to Raizou. While accompanying Sayaka to school, Yaiba meets Onimaru, who swiftly overpowers him during their first encounter.

Yaiba Episode 2 will see Yaiba repeatedly try to provoke Onimaru, eager to fight him. Though initially ignored, the situation will get out of hand when Shounosuke, a vulture that followed Yaiba from the jungle, ruins Onimaru’s cherished dovecote. Furious, Onimaru will engage Yaiba in a fight.

Humiliated by Yaiba’s wild and unconventional sword style, Onimaru will smash a stone lantern in frustration. This incident will accidentally reveal a hidden stairway beneath his home, where he will end up stumbling upon a sealed underground chamber containing the enchanted weapon known as the Wind God Sword.

Titled ‘The Revived Wind God Sword,’ Yaiba Episode 2 is set to premiere on April 12, 2025, at 5:30 pm JST. This remake series is expected to feature 24 to 26 episodes, airing across two consecutive cours during Spring and Summer 2025.

Japanese fans can catch the broadcast on Nippon TV, Yomiuri TV, and other local networks, with weekly episodes every Saturday. Yaiba Episode 2 will also stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and NicoNico in Japan, and internationally on BiliBili, Netflix, and Hulu.

