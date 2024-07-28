SDCC 2024: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Shares Update On Swordsmith Village Arc Anime

The Toonami debut of Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Arc is set for next month, marking the season before the Hashira Training Arc. The anime, first announced in February 2022, premiered in April 2023 and is currently streamed on Crunchyroll. The anime, which began as a manga series by Koyoharu Gotouge, has been a successful franchise. Crunchyroll is also streaming the earlier seasons of the anime TV series.

Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Arc gets a premiere date

Aniplex USA announced at San Diego Comic-Con that the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc anime will premiere on the Toonami programming block on August 10. The anime, which premiered in Japan in April 2023, was streamed by Crunchyroll. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training-, the theatrical screening of the first episode of the television anime and the final episode of the Swordsmith Village Arc, premiered in Japanese theaters on February 2 and followed a World Tour to several countries.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc anime, an adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga, premiered on Fuji TV in April 2019. The anime, which ended with a 60-minute-long eighth episode, announced a film trilogy adapting the "Infinity Castle" arc. Crunchyroll will bring the films exclusively to theaters globally. The series was licensed by Aniplex of America and streamed on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film premiered in Japan in October 2020, with Crunchyroll streaming the film. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc, a seven-episode adaptation, premiered in October 2021. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc premiered in December 2021 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed both anime.

A brief about the Swordsmith Village Arc

The Swordsmith Village Arc is the ninth-story arc of Kimetsu no Yaiba. Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, and Inosuke Hashibira help Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui defeat the sibling demons Gyutaro and Daki, holding the Upper Six of the Twelve Kizuki. They realize that the only way to kill them is to behead them simultaneously. They coordinate attacks to decapitate Daki, but Tengen is severely injured by Gyutaro. Zenitsu saves Tanjiro from Daki's obi slashes, and Gyutaro mocks Tanjiro for his inability to protect his younger sister, Nezuko.

Gyutaro tries to convince Tanjiro to turn into a demon, but Tanjiro secretly stabs him with a poisoned kunai. Gyutaro is immobilized and Tanjiro tries to behead him. Daki is attacked by Zenitsu and Inosuke, who survive by moving their internal organs. Gyutaro recovers and almost kills Tanjiro, but Tengen intervenes and battles him. Tanjiro summons his strength, causing a mark on his forehead, and slashes Gyutaro's neck, while Zenitsu and Inosuke cut through Daki's.

Together, the Demon Slayers behead the siblings, whose heads roll close to each other. Tengen warns a heavily poisoned Tanjiro to run away just as Gyutaro's body explodes into waves of blood blades that destroy the entire city. However, Nezuko uses her Blood Demon Art to burn the blades and save her brother from the poison. She also burns away Gyutaro's poison from Inosuke and Tengen, saving their lives. Tanjiro finds a dying Gyutaro and Daki arguing about their defeat and insulting their relationship.

Tanjiro intervenes, pressing for them to make amends with each other as all they will have left after all the horrors they committed will be each other just as Daki disintegrates first, while Gyutaro remembers their human lives before being transformed into demons as he disintegrates as well. In the afterlife, Gyutaro and Daki reconcile upon remembering the promise they made to never be apart again before they walk together into Hell.

Serpent Hashira Obanai Iguro arrives and commends Tengen for killing Upper Six of the Twelve Kizuki but Tengen informs him about his retirement from the Demon Slayers as well as Tanjiro's potential to become a Hashira. Meanwhile, demon king Muzan Kibutsuji summons the remaining five Upper Rank demons – Akaza, Gyokko, Hantengu, Doma, and Kokushibo – to inform them about Gyutaro's death. He admonishes them for their failures and lack of purpose, before sending Gyokko and Hantengu on a joint mission to cripple the Demon Slayer Corps.

Tanjiro dreams about his ancestor's past encounter with a Demon Slayer who saved their family. After recovering from injuries, he wakes up from a coma. His swordsmith, Hotaru Haganezuka, refuses to forge a new sword due to Tanjiro breaking his previous ones. Tanjiro meets him at the Swordsmith Village to discuss the matter. He meets Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji and village chief Tecchin Tecchikawahara, who promises to bring Hotaru back to build the sword.

While relaxing in the hot springs, Tanjiro and Nezuko encounter Genya, Wind Hashira Sanemi Shinazugawa's younger brother and fellow Demon Slayer, who angrily strikes Tanjiro and storms off. Back at the village, Mitsuri hints at Tanjiro about a "secret weapon" hidden in the village that can make him stronger and bids farewell to the siblings. The next day, while searching for the secret weapon, Tanjiro meets with Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and sees that seemingly with him is the same figure from his dream.

