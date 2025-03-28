Where To Watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba? Everything You Need To Know

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba is one of the most popular anime series worldwide, with four seasons and three movies released so far. The final arc, Infinity Castle, has been announced as a trilogy, set to release on 18 July, 2025.

Fans looking to rewatch the series have multiple official streaming options, so keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

Streaming platforms for Demon Slayer

Crunchyroll: Crunchyroll has the complete Demon Slayer series, including Mugen Train. Additionally, it will stream Season 4 internationally in regions such as North America, Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Amazon Prime Video: All four seasons and all three Demon Slayer movies are available on Amazon Prime Video. This platform is a great choice for those wanting access to both the anime series and films in one place.

Netflix: Netflix offers all four seasons of Demon Slayer along with the Mugen Train movie. It's a convenient choice for subscribers who prefer a single platform for their anime collection.

Hulu: Hulu provides all four seasons of Demon Slayer along with Mugen Train. It’s a good option for those with an existing Hulu subscription.

JioCinema: Available exclusively in India, JioCinema offers all four seasons of Demon Slayer and the Mugen Train movie. It also streams Season 4 in regional dubs for Indian audiences.

Additional Platforms for Demon Slayer Season 4

Apart from Crunchyroll and JioCinema, Demon Slayer Season 4 will also be available on Animax Korea (South Korea), Bahamut Anime Crazy (Taiwan), and BiliBili Global (South Asia and Southeast Asia).

With multiple platforms offering the series, fans worldwide can easily watch Demon Slayer and keep up with the latest episodes.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.