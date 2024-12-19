You Are Ms. Servant Episode 12: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode focused on Hitoyoshi’s growing feelings for Yuki, which clashed with his past trauma and abandonment issues. His emotional turmoil causes concern and sadness for Yuki, adding strain to their relationship.

With the introduction of Hitoyoshi’s father, fans are looking forward to You Are Ms. Servant Episode 12 to see how the misunderstanding between Yuki and Hitoyoshi is resolved. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 12: Release date and where to stream

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 12 is set to air in Japan on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. Due to time zone differences, international audiences will be able to watch the episode a day earlier, on Saturday, December 21, 2024. Release times may vary depending on the region.

In Japan, You Are Ms. Servant Episode 12 will initially air on 24 TV Asahi-affiliated stations, followed by broadcasts on AT-X and BS Asahi. It will also be available for streaming on services like ABEMA, d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, and Bandai Channel.

International fans can watch it on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel in select regions.

Expected plot in You Are Ms. Servant Episode 12

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 12 will be titled ‘The Gospel According To You,’ as per the anime’s official website. Hitoyoshi’s father, Shin, returns, sparking an awkward reunion. While Shin and Yuki bond over their discussions, Hitoyoshi feels isolated and struggles to communicate with his father.

Before Shin leaves, Hitoyoshi finally asks him an important question. Later, Yuki gives Hitoyoshi a thoughtful birthday gift, which reminds him of what truly matters. Overcome with emotion, he confesses all of his feelings to Yuki, marking a significant turning point in their relationship.

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 11 recap

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 11, titled ‘Your Prayer Is God’s Prayer,’ sees Hitoyoshi think about his childhood memories and growing feelings for Yuki. Yuki, plagued by nightmares, seeks comfort by sleeping in Hitoyoshi’s room, increasing his inner conflict. Misinterpreting his unease, Yuki blames herself and becomes tearful.

On New Year’s Eve, they separately run errands, coincidentally buying the same roast beef. Yuki later confides in Naka about her concerns during a shrine visit. You Are Ms. Servant Episode 11 ends with Hitoyoshi missing a call from his father.

