You Are Ms. Servant Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of You Are Ms. Servant saw a date between Yuki and Hitoyoshi, as well as some meaningful bonding time for Yuki and Naka. The upcoming episode is anticipated to explore Yuki and Hitoyoshi's developing romance, so don't miss it.

Keep reading to find out the release date of You Are Ms. Servant Episode 11, as well as where to read it, the expected plot, and a recap of the last episode's events.

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 11: Release date and where to stream

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 11 is slated to air in Japan on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. Due to time zone differences, international fans can watch the episode a day earlier, on Saturday, December 14, 2024. However, release times may vary by region.

In Japan, the episode will first air on 24 TV Asahi-affiliated stations, followed by broadcasts on AT-X and BS Asahi. It will also be available for streaming on platforms like ABEMA, d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, and Bandai Channel.

International viewers can stream You Are Ms. Servant Episode 11 on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel in selected regions.

Expected plot in You Are Ms. Servant Episode 11

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 11 will be titled 'Your Prayer Is God's Prayer,' as per the anime's official website. The episode will see Hitoyoshi realize his romantic feelings for Yuki. He will begin to distance himself, confusing Yuki.

Meanwhile, Yuki will struggle with constant mistakes when assisting with New Year cleaning, which overwhelms her to tears. Entering the New Year in this dejected state, Yuki will accompany Naka to a shrine visit. There, Yuki will confide her fear of losing her place by Hitoyoshi's side in You Are Ms. Servant Episode 11.

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 10 recap

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 10, 'You and the Forbidden Fruit,' shows Yuki, Naka, and Hitoyoshi spending time together at Hitoyoshi's house. It is revealed that Naka belongs to a ninja family. Grace briefly visits them to inform them of her Christmas mission to China.

She also mentions her intent to seek information on Yuki's sister. Later, Hitoyoshi's mood shifts after he receives a text about his father's return during the New Year. Taking Riko's advice, Yuki invites Hitoyoshi on a date to lift his spirits.

They enjoy a walk through snowy, illuminated streets, and their bond deepens. The trio shares a cheerful hot pot meal that evening, depicting their growing closeness in You Are Ms. Servant Episode 10.

