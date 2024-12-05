You Are Ms. Servant Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

With Yuki beginning to develop her feelings more clearly, the last episode saw Naka becoming her first true friend. As the Cultural Festival began, Yuki also discovered an array of emotions, with the next episode expected to explore Yuki and Naka’s deepening connection.

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 10: Release date and where to stream

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 10 is set to air in Japan on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. Thanks to time zone differences, international fans can catch the episode a day earlier on Saturday, December 7, 2024. Keep in mind that release times may vary depending on your location.

In Japan, the episode will first be shown on 24 TV Asahi-affiliated stations before airing on AT-X and BS Asahi. Japanese fans can also stream it on platforms like ABEMA, d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, and Bandai Channel.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video will feature the series, while Medialink will stream You Are Ms. Servant Episode 10 in South and Southeast Asia, as well as Oceania (excluding Australia and New Zealand), on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

Expected plot in You Are Ms. Servant Episode 10

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 10 will be titled ‘You and the Forbidden Fruit,’ as per the anim’s official website. Yuki, now with more people to care for, will focus on cheering up Hitoyoshi, who seems troubled by news of his father’s impending return. Seeking Riko’s help, Yuki will don stylish attire and invites Hitoyoshi on a date, causing him to question his feelings for her.

Later, Yuki, Hitoyoshi, and Riko will share a meal around a kotatsu. Experiencing a kotatsu for the first time, Yuki reacts with her characteristic curiosity and enthusiasm. You Are Ms. Servant Episode 10 is expected to explore Yuki’s growing understanding of emotions and relationships, along with Hitoyoshi's deepening feelings.

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 9 recap

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 9, titled ‘You and the Cultural Stage,’ begins as Naka trains with her brother Take, whose strictness she misinterprets as disappointment. At the Katsuda Cultural Festival, Take targets Yuki, suspecting she is taking Naka away from him.

Naka, wanting to prove herself to her brother, pledges to help Yuki win the festival's competition. Before it begins, Naka asks Yuki to be her friend, which Yuki agrees to without hesitation. During the event, Yuki and Naka face Take, but Naka is captured.

Reflecting on Hitoyoshi's advice, Yuki overcomes Take, deepening her understanding of friendship. Though they lose the competition, Yuki treasures her bond with Naka, cherishing the newfound joy of having a friend. You Are Ms. Servant Episode 9 concludes with Yuki expressing her happiness to Hitoyoshi, showing her growing emotional awareness.

