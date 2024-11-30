You Are Ms. Servant Episode 9: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode revealed more about Yuki’s past, from the tragic loss of their parents to her journey from a joyful child prodigy in a supportive family to becoming an assassin. It concluded with a preview of an upcoming cultural festival, where Yuki plans to compete for the grand prize: exclusive Katsuda sauce.

Naka Hikage offered to assist her in winning the prize. Don’t miss You Are Ms. Servant Episode 9 as it begins the cultural festival while also exploring Naka’s motivations. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more details.

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 9: Release date and where to stream

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 9 is set to air in Japan on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. International viewers can watch it a day earlier, on Saturday, November 30, 2024, due to time zone differences, although release times may vary by region.

In Japan, You Are Ms. Servant Episode 9 will first broadcast on 24 TV Asahi-affiliated stations, followed by AT-X and BS Asahi. It will also be available for streaming on platforms like ABEMA, d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, and Bandai Channel. International audiences can access it on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel in select regions.

Advertisement

Expected plot in You Are Ms. Servant Episode 9

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 9 will be titled ‘You and the Culture Stage,’ as per the anime’s official website. The Katsuda Festival features a class-versus-class contest in a game of “Keidoro.” Student council president Take Hikage, a skilled ninja and two-time champion, aims for a third victory.

Naka, Take’s sister and Yuki’s classmate, supports Yuki’s team to gain her brother’s recognition. Having been trained alongside her brother, Naka lacks friends due to her intense upbringing. Seeking acceptance, she gathers information to aid Yuki and her team while expressing her desire for friendship with Yuki in You Are Ms. Servant Episode 9.

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 8 recap

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 8, titled ‘Autumn With You,’ sees Yuki, Hitoyoshi, and Grace share a meal as part of a deal to locate Yuki’s sister. Later, Yuki is upset after failing to purchase Katsuda sauce, which sparks a discussion about her family.

Advertisement

She recalls vague memories of her mother giving her and her sister matching bells. During a chance meeting with classmates Taiga and Kobachi, Yuki learns more about Hitoyoshi’s past. An accident with her leftover sauce frustrates her further.

That night, Yuki suffers from a nightmare involving her family’s separation and her transition into assassin life under a mentor. Hitoyoshi comforts her, providing emotional support. At school, Yuki discovers the Katsuda cultural festival prize is a special sauce and decides to compete.

A dispute with Grace about her eligibility is resolved when Naka offers to help, revealing she has a strategy for victory in You Are Ms. Servant Episode 8.

For more updates from the You Are Ms. Servant anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.