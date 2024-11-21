You Are Ms. Servant Episode 8: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Fans saw Yuki joining Hitoyoshi, Riko, and Grace on a shopping trip in the last episode. The upcoming You Are Ms. Servant Episode 8 is expected to see more revealed about Naka and her connection to the Hikage, as well as and her connection to the Hikage. Don’t miss it as it releases, and keep reading to discover when it’s out, the expected plot and more.

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 8: Release date and where to stream

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 8 will premiere in Japan on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. Due to time zone differences, international viewers can watch it a day earlier, on Saturday, November 23, 2024. The release time may vary by region.

In Japan, You Are Ms. Servant Episode 8 will first air on 24 TV Asahi-affiliated stations, then on AT-X and BS Asahi. It will also be available for streaming on platforms such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, and Bandai Channel. International audiences can catch it on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel in select regions.

Expected plot in You Are Ms. Servant Episode 8

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 8 will be titled ‘Autumn With You and Appetite (Sauce),’ as per the anime’s official website. The episode will see Yuki face a twofold challenge: she will be first shocked to learn that her favorite Katsuda sauce will be unavailable for a week, and also endure recurring nightmares about her estranged sister, haunted by guilt over their family’s separation during childhood.

Hitoyoshi’s comforting presence helps her regain composure in You Are Ms. Servant Episode 8. At school, the Katsuda Grand Festival preparations take place, though first-years rarely win its contests. Upon learning the grand prize includes Katsuda sauce, Yuki will be determined to secure victory, bringing her assassin-like focus to the festival’s events.

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 7 recap

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 7, titled ‘You’ve Finally Figured It Out,’ sees Yuki’s day takes a turn when a young girl remarks on her maid outfit, prompting her to question its normalcy. Accompanied by Riko and Grace, Yuki goes shopping for casual clothing, during which Riko bonds with Grace, and they enjoy picking out outfits for Yuki.

The group then shops for Halloween decorations and watches a zombie movie, revealing Yuki’s unexpected fear of zombies. Later, a pink-haired girl, Naka, is seen observing the group, hinting at her connection to the Hikage through her training with a man named Take. That evening, Yuki opens up to Hitoyoshi, sharing the sentimental value of her maid outfit, gifted by her former master.

She also expresses insecurities about her fear of zombies despite her assassin background. Hitoyoshi reassures her, affirming her individuality. You Are Ms. Servant Episode 7 ends with Yuki revealing she has a sister and the significance of her bell as a connection to her.

