Box Office: Ahead of Jaat's release, analyzing the collections of Randeep Hooda's biggest hits

Randeep Hooda is undoubtedly one of the most dynamic and versatile actors in the Hindi film industry today. Over his two-decade-long career, the actor has portrayed both charming protagonists and menacing antagonists, consistently surprising audiences with his range and depth. He was last seen on-screen as Veer Savarkar in his directorial debut, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

In 2025, audiences are eagerly awaiting Hooda’s return to the screen as a fierce antagonist in Sunny Deol’s pan-India action entertainer Jaat. With the film set to release on April 10th, let’s take a look back at some of the biggest hits of Randeep Hooda’s career:

1. Sultan

The blockbuster wrestling drama Sultan is currently the highest-grossing film of Randeep Hooda’s career. He played a supporting role alongside Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma. The film received critical acclaim and was a massive commercial success, earning a staggering Rs 300.75 crore nett at the Indian box office.

2. Kick

Directed by debutant Sajid Nadiadwala, Kick is regarded as one of the finest Salman Khan entertainers. Randeep Hooda played a prominent role as ACP Himanshu Tyagi. The film was a major blockbuster at the time of its release, collecting Rs 211.75 crore nett in India.

3. Baaghi 2

Baaghi 2, directed by Ahmed Khan, was one of the most anticipated action thrillers of its time. Randeep Hooda appeared as a supporting cop alongside the lead pair, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. The film was a box office blockbuster, earning Rs 160.75 crore nett in India.

4. Cocktail

Unlike the top three action-packed blockbusters, Cocktail was a multistarrer romantic comedy released in 2012. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in lead roles, with Randeep Hooda in a pivotal supporting part. The film’s popularity was driven largely by its chart-topping music album, and it concluded its theatrical run with a healthy Rs 74.50 crore nett collection in India.

