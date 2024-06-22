Paris Fashion Week 2024: KinnPorsche star Mile shares photos with ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and TOMORROW X TOGETHER from Dior Men's Spring show

Paris Fashion Week 2024 witnessed a convergence of global stars at the Dior Men's Spring 2025 show, featuring celebrated figures like Thai actor Mile, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

Sharing moments on Instagram, Mile showcased interactions with Cha Eun Woo and TXT, offering fans a glimpse into their stylish appearances at the prestigious event.

KinnPorche’s Mile poses with Cha Eun Woo and TXT

The event, held amidst much anticipation, showcased a convergence of global talents from various entertainment spheres.

Mile, known for his role in the popular Thai BL drama Kinn Porsche, delighted fans by sharing snapshots on Instagram alongside Cha Eun Woo and the members of TOMORROW X TOGETHER. The Thai actor exuded charm in a stylish ensemble featuring grey trousers, a white pullover, and a long grey blazer, epitomizing effortless chic against the backdrop of high fashion.

Take a look at Mile’s pictures from the fashion event here;

Posing with Cha Eun Woo, the ASTRO member and beloved K-drama actor, at the outdoor venue in a naturally lit environment, Mile exuded charisma making the picture an absolute visual treat for fans.

Meanwhile, he got clicked with members of TOMORROW X TOGETHER inside the venue surrounded by flashes as they were all smiles posing together with the peace signs. This event also marked TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s debut as the brand ambassadors with each member showcasing their individual style. However, TXT member Beomgyu who is dealing with a leg injury was missed.

Overall, Paris Fashion Week not only celebrated haute couture but also served as a platform for global stars like Mile, Cha Eun Woo, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER to shine, showcasing their influence and style on an international stage.

More about Mile

Mile, born Phakphum Romsaithong, is a prominent Thai singer, actor, and model celebrated for his roles in KinnPorsche and Man Suang. With a background in journalism, he has swiftly risen to fame in the entertainment industry and is also recognized as a brand ambassador for Dior.

