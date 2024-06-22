ATEEZ members Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho open personal Instagram accounts

This is a moment many fans have eagerly awaited! All eight ATEEZ members — Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho — are now on Instagram!

Yes, you read that right! ATEEZ has finally launched their own personal Instagram accounts and also shared their first-ever posts on the photo-sharing platform.

ATEEZ members launch personal Instagram accounts

Although ATEEZ already has an official group account on Instagram, each of the eight members has now opened their own individual accounts as well. The official ATEEZ account made the announcement, sharing the usernames with excited fans along with a group photo that each member posted as their first post.

Six years after their debut, the ATEEZ members have finally opened personal social media accounts. To kick off their new ventures, all members shared the same black-and-white group photo as their first post. Additionally, Hongjoong, Yunho, Yeosang, Wooyoung, and Jongho set the tone for their new accounts by adding one additional post each.

Hongjoong chose the username @no1likeme8_8, a creatively unique one. His first post mirrors the image shared on the official ATEEZ account. To confirm his authenticity, he shared stories and humorously used Adele's "Hello" as background music.

Surprising fans with his username because it hadn’t been taken, Seonghwa chose @_starhwa_. His profile photo is a shot from the group’s ELLE Singapore shoot, which initially thrilled fans. He also shared some images on his story, starting with a greeting and wondering what to post next.

Yunho opted for a more elaborate username, using an alternative spelling of his name and a cute emoji: @yunou._.u. His profile picture is a handsome shot of himself outdoors wearing glasses.

Alongside the shared group post, Yunho also posted a beachside photoshoot, tagging Wooyoung in the final image. He also added a selfie of himself with the words "Let's Go," adding a personal touch to his new Instagram account.

Yeosang's username, @im_ovation, cleverly plays on the phrases "I'm innovation" and "I'm ovation." His profile picture shows him in a cozy hoodie, creating a warm and cozy look. He also shared a series of pictures of himself relaxing amidst nature and surrounded by flowers, giving fans a glimpse into his peaceful moments.

San chose the straightforward username @choi3an, possibly incorporating the number three for its similarity to his name in Mandarin. His profile picture is a black-and-white side profile. Additionally, San greeted fans with a photo of himself on a balcony as his first post.

As expected, Mingi chose the username @fix_n_on, incorporating his phrase "fix on." His profile picture is a striking black-and-white photo showcasing his muscular arms. Mingi also shared a photo on his story, capturing himself at sunset, accompanied by a sentence in Spanish that translates to "How beautiful, back in style!"

Wooyoung opted for the username @wooyounggg__ and set his profile photo as a picture from the group’s ELLE photoshoot. He also shared an additional post featuring four stunning photos of himself, sure to captivate fans at first sight! He also posted a group image of ATEEZ members.

He tagged the official ATEEZ Instagram account, and captioned the post with the word "FOREVER," showing his deep bond with his groupmates.

Jongho's username is @imfinalho_, cleverly playing on the word "jong" meaning final, possibly reflecting his position as the youngest in the group. His profile photo is a sexy side profile image, setting a strong first impression.

Jongho also showcased his playful side in his first stories, sharing a series of photos that highlight his silly personality. Additionally, he posted a series of photos with the caption which translates to "Finally, opening Instagram is completed."

More about ATEEZ

ATEEZ, formed by KQ Entertainment, is composed of eight members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. They made their debut on October 24, 2018, with the extended play Treasure EP.1: All to Zero.

