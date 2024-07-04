ATEEZ’s San looks ethereal in showstopping sleek fits at Dolce & Gabbana fashion events in Sardinia

ATEEZ recently made history by performing at the Mawazine Music Festival 2024. They became the first K-pop act to perform and headline the festival. Just a few hours ago, in a night full of fashion and style ATEEZ’s San made an ethereal appearance as he attended the Dolce & Gabbana fashion events in Sardinia shining in black and white attires.

ATEEZ’s San looks ethereal in his black, white attires for Dolce & Gabbana events in Sardinia

ATEEZ’s San attended luxury fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda and Alta Saltoria shows in Cagliari, Sardinia.

San looked mystical as he first donned a Dolce & Gabbana designer fit-in black harness top going shirtless underneath. The top was held at the back with silver chains and the ATEEZ member styled the showstopping top with black flared pants and derby shoes.

San’s look undoubtedly established him as a fashion icon as he aced the strikingly bold look with utmost finesse. See here:

For the second Dolce & Gabbana Alta Saltoria event, San slipped into an ethereal pearl white fit which presented the K-pop idol in all his otherworldly excellence.

San wore a loose pearl white blazer, styled with a gorgeous brooch featuring layered detail on the neck. The K-pop star completed the look with wide-leg white pants. He looked elegant and regal.

Check out San’s regal white look at the Dolce & Gabbana show here:

Know more about ATEEZ

ATEEZ is one of the most wildly popular K-pop boy groups worldwide. ATEEZ is made up of eight members namely Hongjoong, San, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho.

ATEEZ created history by becoming the first K-pop boy group to perform at the Coachella Music Festival 2024 where they were highly praised for their spellbinding stage presence and vocals.

Meanwhile, in the most recent news, ATEEZ again took the world by storm by performing and headlining the world’s second-largest music festival Mawazine in Morocco. They became the first K-pop act ever to take the stage at the Mawazine Festival and headline it.

In other news, ATEEZ recently dropped a new single Hush-Hush in collaboration with BE:FIRST on July 1, 2024. Previously, they also made their highly anticipated comeback by dropping their tenth EP GOLDEN HOUR: Part. 1 on May 31, 2024.

