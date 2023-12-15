2023 Wrap-Up: BTS, SEVENTEEN, EXO, TXT, and more; VOTE for best K-pop boy group of the year

As the curtain falls on 2023, the K-pop universe pulsates with vibrancy and talent. From SEVENTEEN's sheer charisma to BTS and EXO's enduring brilliance and the rising stars like ZEROBASEONE and RIIZE, the year has been a testament to boy group excellence. Each ensemble, from the iconic SHINee to the dynamic energy of Stray Kids and NCT, contributed unique hues to the K-pop spectrum. The fervent performances of groups like ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, and TXT added depth to the musical landscape, while veterans like Super Junior and VIXX continued to captivate. With an array of talents like MONSTA X, WINNER, and GOT7, alongside emerging forces like LUMINOUS and FANTASY BOYS, the choice for the best K-pop boy group of the year is tough. Each group's impact resonated, setting the stage for an electrifying 2024 in K-pop's ever-evolving narrative.

Here are top 10 boy groups that have been taking the lead when it comes to K-pop

1. BTS

Although K-pop behemoth BTS is currently on hiatus until the members complete their military service, the septet has endured its leading position not just in the South Korean music market but also in the global market.

BTS were formed in 2010 and evolved from a hip-hop group to a global icon. Comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, they diversify genres and tackle poignant themes in their music, from mental health to self-love. Their discography delves into literature and psychology, weaving an alternate-universe narrative. Debuting in 2013 with 2 Cool 4 Skool, BTS's journey epitomizes musical evolution and profound storytelling in the K-pop realm.

2. SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN, formed by Pledis Entertainment, comprises thirteen members and stands tall as a powerhouse in K-pop. Featuring S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, their signature music and performances have captivated a global audience.

Advertisement

Debuting on May 26, 2015, with 17 Carat, the EP not only dominated the charts but also secured its place on Billboard's 10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015. With their undeniable talent and distinctive charm, Seventeen has solidified its status as an internationally acclaimed and cherished K-pop gem since their remarkable debut.

3. Stray Kids

Stray Kids, crafted through JYP Entertainment's 2017 reality show, boasts a lineup of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Despite the departure of member Woojin in 2019, their resilience shone brightly. In 2021, their second studio album, Noeasy, etched history as their inaugural million-selling album.

Stray Kids' magnetic energy and artistry continue to captivate, cementing their position as a dynamic force in K-pop, enchanting audiences with their music and unwavering spirit even amidst member changes.

4. SHINee

SHINee, a quintet formed by SM Entertainment in 2008, boasted members Onew, Jonghyun, Key, Minho, and Taemin, leaving an indelible mark on K-pop. Revered as the Princes of K-pop, their musical prowess garnered accolades and fervent adoration.

Debuting in May 2008 with the EP Replay and the single of the same name on SBS' Inkigayo, SHINee not only captivated with their music but ignited a fashion phenomenon, famously known as the Shinee Trend. Their influence transcended music, shaping cultural trends and solidifying their legacy as trailblazers in South Korea's entertainment landscape.

5. NCT

As managed by SM Entertainment, NCT redefines boy bands with their 26 members spanning six dynamic sub-units: NCT U, 127, Dream, WayV, DoJaeJung, and New Team. Known for their musical versatility and experimental approach, they've sold over 32 million albums, ranking among K-pop's top-selling acts.

Their groundbreaking journey began in 2016, introducing units like NCT U, 127, and Dream. WayV marked their overseas venture in China in 2019, while DoJaeJung and the upcoming New Team expanded their diverse roster. NCT's innovative concept and expansive talent showcase their exceptional impact, solidifying their status as a trailblazing force in the global K-pop landscape.

6. EXO

EXO, a powerhouse from SM Entertainment, began as a nine-member group in 2012, known for their multilingual prowess in Korean, Mandarin, and Japanese. Originally divided into EXO-K and EXO-M, they navigated languages until consolidating due to departures. Their 2013 album XOXO and hit Growl marked a milestone, selling over a million copies, a feat unseen in Korean music for twelve years.

Advertisement

Despite challenges and member departures, EXO thrived, with sub-units like EXO-CBX and EXO-SC, and each member pursuing successful solo careers in music, film, and television, cementing their status as enduring icons in K-pop's vibrant tapestry.

7. Tomorrow X Together

Tomorrow X Together (TXT), crafted by Big Hit Entertainment (now Big Hit Music), emerged in 2019 with five members: Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai. Their debut EP, The Dream Chapter: Star, made history, topping charts and entering the Billboard 200 at #140, a first for a male K-pop group. Lead single Crown soared to #1 on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart, solidifying their global impact.

TXT's early triumphs led to accolades like Rookie of the Year at the Golden Disc Awards and Melon Music Awards. Their groundbreaking success, including headlining Lollapalooza, established TXT as a trailblazer in the global music landscape.

8. ATEEZ

ATEEZ, a force under KQ Entertainment, comprises Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho, igniting the K-pop scene since their October 2018 debut with Treasure EP.1: All to Zero. Their prolific journey includes ten EPs and multiple albums in both Korean and Japanese, with numerous chart-toppers like Zero: Fever Part. 1, earning platinum certification.

Embraced as Global Performance Idols, ATEEZ's influence extends globally, recognized as 4th Generation Leaders and amassing over four million physical album sales. Awards like Worldwide Fans' Choice and bonsang accolades affirm their impact, while their role as global ambassadors amplifies their contribution to Korean culture and tourism.

9. ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN, birthed from Belift Lab via the 2020 show I-Land, showcases the talents of Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki. Their debut EP, Border: Day One, marked their arrival into the K-pop sphere on November 30, 2020. Despite their recent emergence, Enhypen swiftly garnered attention, captivating audiences with their diverse skill sets and magnetic performances.

Their journey from the survival show to their debut solidifies their potential as a rising force, resonating with fans and promising a compelling trajectory within the dynamic realm of K-pop.

10. ASTRO

ASTRO, crafted by Fantagio through the iTeen Boys program, initially comprised six members, later transitioning to four: MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eunwoo, and Yoon Sanha. Debuting with Spring Up on February 23, 2016, their early success earned Billboard recognition as one of K-pop's top newcomers in 2016.

Advertisement

Traversing ups and downs, including Rocky's departure in February 2023 and the tragic loss of Moonbin in April 2023, ASTRO's journey reflects resilience amidst challenges. Despite changes, their impact in the K-pop sphere remains, showcasing their dedication and artistry as they continue their musical odyssey.

Pick your favourite K-pop boy group for the year from the poll enlisted below;

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 2023 Wrap-Up: NewJeans, RIIZE, X:IN, BOYNEXTDOOR, and more; VOTE for best K-pop rookie of the year