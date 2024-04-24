Kim Nam Gil, Lee Honey, and Kim Sung Kyun will be reprising their roles for the second installment of the popular K-drama series, The Fiery Priest. South Korean singer, BIBI, will also be joining the star-studded cast list for The Fiery Priest 2. The plot of the series will follow the main characters from the previous season in a thrilling new story.

The confirmation of the cast list was done on April 24, 2024, when a South Korean media outlet reported the news. Kim Nam Gil, Lee Honey, and Kim Sung Kyun will be taking up the same characters that they played in the previous season. Kim Nam Gil takes up the role of Kim Hae Il, the hot-tempered priest with a knack for solving crimes as an ex-NIS agent. Lee Honey will be playing the character of Goo Dae Young, clumsy and a pushover but extremely dedicated to his work.

The Fiery Priest Season 2 cast details

Honey Lee or Lee Ha Nee will also be returning to play Park Kyung-sun who is a corrupt prosecutor who changed her ways in the first Season. It will be interesting to explore the complexity of her character in the new season. Meanwhile, BIBI will be appearing in the second season as Goo Ja Young, who is a narcotics detective and is extremely passionate about her work. As she is on her transition journey from singer to actor, excitement among fans increases to witness her showcasing a newer side.

More about The Fiery Priest Season 2

Furthermore, director director Park Bo Ram and screenwriter Park Jae Bum, who worked together on the first season of the show will also be returning for the second part. Their previous collaboration resulted in a nationwide viewership of 24 percent, recorded by Nielsen Korea. It is expected that their partnership will provide the same popularity for the new season as well.

According to the production team of the show, the new season of The Foery Priest Season 2 is slated to be broadcast in the second half of 2024. Moreover, the K-drama is scheduled for 12 episodes in total and will be aired every Friday and Saturday. The date of the premiere will be announced soon.

Watch The Fiery Priest trailer