GOAT actor Prashanth conveys gratitude towards Thalapathy Vijay for launching song from Andhagan; says ‘he didn’t even take a second…’

Actor Prashanth who has recently worked with Thalapathy Vijay for his film The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT conveyed his gratitude towards the actor. In an interview with Indiaglitz, the actor expressed how sweet and wonderful it was for Vijay to accept the request to launch a song for Andhagan.

During in the interview, Prashanth said, “I called him up, I said I have this song and I want him to release it and he didn’t even take a second to reply and agreed to it.”

The song released by Thalapathy Vijay a couple of days ago was the promo song from Prashanth’s upcoming flick, Andhagan. The movie directed by Prasanth's father Thiagarajan is the official remake of the Hindi film Andhadhun starring Aysuhmann Khurana.

Interestingly, the makers claimed that the promo song unveiled was composed by Santhosh Narayanan. However, in a recent tweet posted by the musician, it was conveyed that the makers had modified the music he had given. Slamming the makers, the Kalki 2898 AD music director also said that he does not wish to receive any payments for the same as well.

The song was sung by Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander and Vijay Sethupathi with Leo fame Sandy choreographing the dance moves. What makes it more special is that the song is conceptualized by Prabhu Deva. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day.

About The Greatest Of All Time aka GOAT

The Greatest Of All Time or GOAT starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role is a sci-fi movie, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film features the Master actor in a dual role with three different looks already being unveiled.

The movie also has actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, and many more in key roles. The movie's music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, making this his second movie venture with Vijay.

The film is slated to hit the big screens on September 5, 2024.

