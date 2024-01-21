BLACKPINK's Jennie and GOT7's Yugyeom make surprise appearance at WOODZ's concert; fans react

BLACKPINK's Jennie and GOT7's Yugyeom share a special bond with K-pop soloist WOODZ. The trio's friendship took center stage at WOODZ's recent Seoul event, where a dance challenge turned into a delightful surprise, with Jennie and Yugyeom stealing the spotlight.

BLACKPINK's Jennie and GOT7's Yugyeom’s surprise dance challenge at WOODZ's Concert

Beyond their musical achievements, BLACKPINK's Jennie and GOT7's Yugyeom share a unique bond through their friendship with K-pop soloist WOODZ. This connection was on full display on January 19 at WOODZ's pre-enlistment event in Seoul, where both stars attended to support their talented friend.

As WOODZ introduced a dance challenge during the performance, an unexpected turn of events ensued when Jennie and Yugyeom became the center of attention. WOODZ playfully acknowledged Jennie, leading her to volunteer for the challenge. However, the unexpected laughter erupted when Yugyeom appeared in the background, seeking WOODZ's notice.

In a light-hearted twist, Jennie, determined to include her fellow idol, pointed towards Yugyeom, setting off a chain of events that delighted the audience. Thanks to Jennie's playful efforts, Yugyeom eventually caught WOODZ's attention and took the stage for the dance challenge. With WOODZ's support and the enthusiastic crowd, Yugyeom flawlessly executed the routine, creating a memorable and entertaining moment that resonated with fans. The surprise interaction between Jennie and Yugyeom added an extra layer of joy to WOODZ's event, showcasing the strong camaraderie within the K-pop community.

A catch-up on WOODZ’s latest activities

WOODZ wrapped up his first world tour, OO-LI, with a poignant finale at Seoul's Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium, on January 19. With just days before his January 22 mandatory military enlistment, WOODZ treated fans to an intimate evening, debuting two unreleased songs, Nightmare and Bright Light Flicker.

The emotionally charged concert drew support from WOODZ's close celebrity friends, including GOT7's Yugyeom, former X1 members Kim Yo Han and Lee Han Gyul, BLACKPINK's Jennie, and actress Yang Hye Ji. As the main show concluded with Drowning, fans chanted heartfelt messages, prompting WOODZ to express gratitude and bid farewell.

Reflecting on his upcoming hiatus due to military enlistment, WOODZ conveyed his wishes for fans to remain healthy and happy during his year and a half away serving in the military. With a promise to return unchanged, he assured ongoing support for fans and emphasized the enduring connection.

