BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie among top 10 richest female K-pop idols list with millions in net worth: Report

Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa of BLACKPINK have garnered widespread recognition and are now among the wealthiest K-pop idols. The musicians have secured spots in the top 10 richest female K-pop idols list, boasting net worths in the millions. According to Nubia Magazine, IU holds the top position as the wealthiest female K-pop idol. Additionally, all three members of BLACKPINK - Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo - have secured spots in the list of top 10 richest female K-pop idols.

At the top, landing at number 6 is Jisoo. The oldest member of BLACKPINK has garnered widespread recognition and is now counted among the wealthiest K-pop idols. The musician was named the richest member of BLACKPINK by Nubia Magazine in January 2024, with an estimated net worth of 29 million dollars. Compared to the other members, the Flower singer boasts a larger net worth due to her accomplishments in both acting and singing.

She allegedly receives $3 million for each film and has endorsed several well-known brands. Serving as the face of luxury brands such as Dior, Cartier, and others, it is likely that her involvement has significantly increased the idol's net worth. Fans were stunned to learn that Jisoo is the wealthiest among all the BLACKPINK members. Her 2023 debut solo EP Me garnered a record-breaking 1 million pre-orders, while the single Flower achieved widespread recognition worldwide, further contributing to her earnings. Additionally, her role in the Korean drama Snowdrop allegedly brought in over 1.28 million dollars, making it a successful drama worldwide.

Alongside her is BLACKPINK's maknae, Lisa, landing at the 7th spot. Lisa is also immensely wealthy, with a net worth of 28 million dollars, making her the second richest BLACKPINK member. This wealth is a result of her tremendous success in the music industry, as well as her roles on TV programs such as Real Man 300 and Youth With You, and her work as a brand endorser. She has collaborated with well-known companies and recently performed at the famous Crazy Horse in Paris, further adding to her success.

Landing at the ninth spot is BLACKPINK member Jennie, who is also immensely popular and successful. The idol reportedly boasts a net worth of 23 million dollars, making her incredibly wealthy. Jennie's success can be attributed to her numerous brand deals as an ambassador, which she has been securing for a long time. Additionally, her solo songs and collaboration with Lily Rose Depp and The Weeknd on the song One Of The Girls became a major hit. Her appearances in variety shows and her acting debut in the 2023 season of the HBO drama The Idol, alongside The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, catapulted her to stardom. Furthermore, the idol has also ventured into entrepreneurship by opening her very own agency, ODD ATELIER.

Since their debut in 2016 with the song Boombayah, the four-member group BLACKPINK has risen to become one of the most renowned acts in K-pop and the world. Recently, the group achieved a groundbreaking milestone as the first Asian act ever to amass over 265 million dollars in revenue from their BORN PINK World Tour 2023.

Moreover, the world tour drew an impressive attendance of over 2.11 million spectators (including performances at Coachella and Hyde Park) across 66 shows spanning 24 countries.

